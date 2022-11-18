Kansas City Police Board claims the city is manipulating budget to spend less on KCPD

Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners claims the city is undercounting its revenue so the city can spend less on police.

Because the Kansas City Police Department is under state control, the Missouri Legislature sets the minimum share of its general fund that Kansas City must allocate to its police department. That share is now 25%, after voters across the state passed a constitutional amendment earlier this month to raise it from 20%.

Under state law, the city doesn’t have to include a few spending categories when it calculates the general fund, such as the cost of lighting the city and paying interest on city debt.

But in a cross claim filed Thursday in a lawsuit brought last year by Urban League president Gwen Grant, four of the five police commissioners allege Kansas City is also deducting developer incentives like special business districts, transit development districts, sales tax rebates and other funds when it calculates its general fund.

“Excluding development incentives and economic development activity from the City’s general revenue is especially problematic because those activities increase the cost of Policing,” they argued. “When the City undertakes a new commercial development, for example, extra policing is needed to patrol or respond to calls in the newly commercialized area.”

Grant's lawsuit alleges that state mandates setting how much Kansas City spends on police amount to “taxation without representation. It also argues the police board was created and maintained “for a discriminatory purpose” of denying African Americans their right to local control of the police department.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is also suing the police board , after the state interfered with his reform plan for the police department.

The commissioners' cross claim — a claim brought by one defendant against another in the same proceeding — names Lucas, who holds the fifth seat on the Board of Police Commissioners, and city director of finance Tammy Queen as the parties responsible for Kansas City’s alleged undercount.

