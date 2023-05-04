Kansas City Council will vote on restricting Airbnbs in residential neighborhoods

The Kansas City Council will vote Thursday on policies that would restrict where short-term rentals like Airbnbs can be located and how they’re licensed.

Officials are seeing more applications for short-term rental licenses than normal — 179 applications since December, all in residential areas. As of April 19, there were 342 approved short-term rentals in the city — out of 1,770 actively listed on Airbnb or Vrbo. That means only 19% of short-term rentals are properly licensed.

The City Council is considering two ordinances this week that would overhaul the current short-term rental system. They would toughen penalties on unregistered short-term rentals, restrict where certain short-term rentals can be located, place a different department in charge of enforcement and change requirements around licensing Airbnbs with the city. They follow a report from December that found an overwhelming majority of short-term rentals are skirt city law.

Voters approved new taxes and fees on short-term rentals last month.

Councilman Eric Bunch represents the 4th District, which has seen a disproportionate amount of Airbnbs in Midtown and other neighborhoods where tourists congregate.

“I think we came forward with an ordinance that reflects the desires of … those permanent community members who are here for the long haul and they want their neighbors to be here for the long haul as well,” he said.

For months, residents have complained about Airbnbs that swarm into their neighborhoods and cause issues with trash, noise and other quality of life problems.

Laura Burkhalter is the president of the Southmoreland Neighborhood Association, around the Country Club Plaza. She said there are about 60 short-term rentals in the small neighborhood.

“We have a lot of long-term rentals and apartment buildings in our neighborhoods,” Burkhalter said. “When the number of homes are being removed from the marketplace to be used as short-term rentals, it really eliminates housing opportunities for Kansas Citians.”

Burkhalter said she supports the proposed restrictions.

“We really need to be prioritizing our neighborhoods and communities and the residents here in Kansas City,” she said.

Kate Barsotti lives in the Columbus Park neighborhood, which has also faced issues with Airbnbs. She says Columbus Park doesn’t have a lot of housing stock to begin with.

“Turning your housing, which is meant to be housing, into a hotel that is unstaffed is not sustainable and it's not livable, it's not safe, ” Barsotti said.

What the proposed rules say

The city auditor’s report from December found that the current laws on short-term rentals are not strong enough, which makes enforcement difficult and allows unlicensed Airbnbs to proliferate. Current city law does not prohibit a short-term rental host from listing their property on Airbnb without a permit.

The proposed changes would require operators to get a permit from the city before they can list their property on a site like Airbnb. New listings under these proposed rules must include the registration number from the city.

“This ordinance presents a substantially stronger enforcement regime overall than has been possible under our current code,” said Anne Jordan, director of policy with the mayor’s office. “This would now enlist the partnership of booking platforms by requiring the platforms to only list short-term rentals in Kansas City that have an approved registration number. ”

Any operator who has already been approved for a short-term rental permit would be grandfathered into the city’s new program.

The ordinances would also establish a process to deregister an operator who breaks the rules and increase penalties. Right now, the maximum penalty for an operator who violates short-term rental rules is $150. The changes would set a minimum fine of $200 and maximum fine of $1,000 per day of violation.

The ordinances would also restrict the location of short-term rentals, particularly for those in which the property owner does not live on site. These non-resident short-term rentals would not be allowed in neighborhoods zoned as residential.

In addition, a non-resident short-term rental in a building with less than three dwelling units cannot be fewer than 1,000 feet from another short-term rental. In a building with more than three units, a non-resident short-term rental cannot be approved if 25% or more of the units are already listed as a short-term rental.

The ordinances would also move oversight of short-term rentals under the city’s neighborhoods department. Burkhalter supports that move.

“This really is something that they could handle more effectively,” she said.

But Kansas City residents who operate short-term rentals don’t agree with the proposed rules, particularly the provision banning non-resident short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods.

Lance Pierce is a local short-term rental operator. He said the city council’s actions will kill the short-term rental industry.

“What we've done is we've removed Airbnb, that created a lot of entrepreneurs from Main Street, we've put it back to New York City on Wall Street,” Pierce said. “The only people who can afford to be in (short-term rentals) now are people who can afford commercial property, commercial loans and have hundreds of thousands of dollars in down payment to even participate in this industry.”

All short-term rentals that are already licensed with the city — including those located in residential neighborhoods — will be able to continue operating if the city transitions to a new program.

Bunch said the city doesn’t intend to stop short-term rentals from operating.

“I'm concerned about getting people who are gonna live here full-time, and I'm a little less concerned about people buying properties and turning them into hotels inside neighborhoods,” Bunch said. “We're just saying enough's enough, and we have too many…this is where we've decided to draw the line.”