Kansas City residents are asking for a crackdown on unlicensed short-term rentals

Kansas Citians in areas like Midtown and Columbus Park are pressing city officials to take action on the issue of unlicensed short-term rentals.

The vast majority of short-term rentals in the city are not licensed under city code. But Kansas City has not highly prioritized enforcing that ordinance.

Residents in areas with a high concentration of short-term rentals complain about frequent noise and partying while also arguing it negatively impacts their neighborhood's sense of community. They also express frustration that the buildings are not being utilized as affordable housing for long-term residents.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by reporter Celisa Calacal, Kansas City councilman Eric Bunch and local resident Kate Barsotti to discuss the problem at hand and how the city might go about addressing it.

