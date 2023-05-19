Kansas City-area residents urged to stay indoors because of smoke from recycling plant fire

Kansas City, Kansas, fire fighters are still working to contain a blaze at Advantage Metals Recycling in Kansas City, Kansas, that sent smoke billowing miles away and impacted air quality in the surrounding areas.

According to a notification from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment's emergency alert system, residents should stay inside if they detect any fumes.

The fire reportedly began early Friday morning at Advantage's location on S. 11th Street. The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department was dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to combat the blaze.

A health department spokesperson said they were informed about it from an employee around 9 a.m. as the smoke began moving into Johnson County.

Advantage Metals recycles vehicles and industrial scraps, in addition to household materials. Because of the combustible materials involved, smoke from the fire can adversely affect air quality for miles. On Twitter, users said they could smell the smoke in Overland Park and further south, and at the north end of Johnson County.

Those with respiratory problems or heart issues are at a higher risk of breathing issues from smoke inhalation. At this time, the health department is not aware of anyone needing treatment or being adversely affected.

Scott Schaunaman, assistant chief with the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department, said the large amount of combustible materials and metal in the facility makes the fire difficult to contain.

While the department has made progress, Shaunaman said that smaller, spot fires continue to reignite.

“Advantage Metals is assisting, they've got big cranes in there moving some of the debris out of the way so we can get to some of these spot fires,” Shaunaman said. “I would anticipate a fire department presence here late into tonight just to monitor and to make sure that it doesn't reignite.”

The closest water supply is a fire hydrant 1,000 feet away. The department eventually located another 3,500 feet away and is utilizing a foam trailer from another fire department.

When crews began fighting the fire, they were concerned a high voltage power line adjacent to the fire would fall down. After power to the line was shut off, Shaunaman says crews were able to continue working.

“If you’ve ever been around a car fire, it's kind of startling at first,” Shaunaman said. “As the tires heat up, they explode. It kind of sounds like loud gunshots, so you're hearing that throughout the fire.”

Rollin Sachs, the air quality environmental health specialist for the Johnson County Health Department, is currently on the scene working with emergency management. He was not immediately available for comment.

The Environmental Protection Agency is also at the scene to further investigate air quality, but that will take several days. Shaunaman reiterated the health department's advice to stay indoors if you can smell the smoke.

“If someone was exposed to (the fire) that maybe could exasperate their asthma or if they have any type of respiratory condition,” Shaunaman said. “But as far as long-term effects for something like this, and just short exposure, it's very unlikely someone's going to have long-term health effects.”

On Friday, the national Air Quality Index, maintained in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, had upgraded much of the Kansas City area, including all of northern Johnson County, to level orange. That means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, children and those with heart and lung diseases.

An air quality representative with the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department was unavailable for comment. At of this time, there are no air quality warnings related to the fire on the Missouri side of the metro.

