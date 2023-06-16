Kauffman Stadium workers file federal labor charges against the Kansas City Royals

Nearly 500 union workers at Kauffman Stadium have filed charges against the Royals with the National Labor Relations Board alleging that the team has refused to bargain a new contract in good faith.

The union, the Service Employees International Union Local 1, announced the charges on Friday. Representatives say that during their more than sixth-month contract negotiation process, the Royals have withheld information, surveilled, interrogated and threatened workers.

SEIU Local 1 represents ushers, toll booth attendants, ticket takers, parking lot and restroom attendants, and ticket sellers who work 81 games per year as well as special events.

This is the first time SEIU Local 1 has bargained a new contract since John Sherman bought the team in 2019 . In the past, SEIU representatives say that contract negotiations only took a matter of days. But they say the process has been dragged out this time by the new management team.

“In previous years, we set a date and then negotiated fairly,” said one member of the bargaining committee in a statement. “This year, the Royals have dragged their feet. They have delayed meetings. They have canceled meetings. They have not bargained in good faith, as far as I'm concerned. They have not taken us seriously.”

KCUR has reached out to the Royals for comment and will update this article when it’s provided.

Charlie Riedel / Associated Press Members of the Kansas City Royals' grounds crew work off the field in preparation for the 2023 baseball season Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

SEIU Local 1 has demanded raises for the lowest-paid workers at the stadium — such as restroom attendants and ushers who are paid less than $15 an hour. Rose Welch, a lead organizer, says that the Royals have so far refused to offer a living wage.

“The Royals made an offer that was less than inflation — essentially a pay cut,” Welch said at a Stand Up KC rally earlier this week. “We countered with a fair wage proposal based on inflation and the Royals refused to budge by even one single penny. When we asked for fair wages for ushers, a vice president at the Kansas City Royals looked us in the face and said, ‘Ushers get paid to watch the game.’”

Among the other complaints lodged by workers include a stadium policy that prevented them from bringing their own water bottles to the stadium — which often meant that employees, especially those stationed outside, didn’t have access to adequate water during a shift.

Union representatives allege that the Royals’ bargaining committee has repeatedly walked back on tentative contract agreements, which is illegal under NLRB rules. In other instances, workers allege that Royals management has threatened their jobs and screamed at them in front of fans.

In multiple instances, union representatives say the Royals' bargaining team told people different meeting times for negotiations.

“During one of our first bargaining sessions, a Kansas City Royals executive told me that if I didn't ‘behave myself,’ she would make sure I didn't see my season ticket holders and my fellow workers,” one union member said in the statement. “I tried to take it as a joke at the time. But with how we're treated now, it has finally hit home — it wasn't a joke.”

Talks between the union and Royals will resume next week – the final bargaining session is June 20. But in the press release, the union said they are unsure “if the Royals are up to the task of partnering with taxpayers on a new stadium if they are unwilling to fairly negotiate with their own employees.”

The Royals have been pitching a $2 billion new stadium and entertainment district, with possible locations in downtown Kansas City or North Kansas City.

Low-wage workers with The Good Jobs and Affordable Housing for All Coalition — which includes SEIU Local 1, Stand Up KC, Missouri Workers Center, Missouri Jobs with Justice and the Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom — have been demanding the Royals sign a community benefits agreement for workers in and around the proposed new stadium.

Such a deal would include living wages, a path to unionization for future workers in the entertainment district, and affordable housing, but organizers say the Royals have been “stalling” negotiations.

In response, the Royals said they are dedicated to negotiating that agreement but need to choose a location for the stadium first.

Welch believes the outcome of the contract negotiations for current stadium workers will show whether or not the Royals can be trusted to give workers protections in the future.

“Over and over again, as we have engaged with the Royals on safety issues, on worker mistreatment, on fair scheduling, we have seen the Royal sit down, talk to us, come to an agreement — sometimes right down to signing on the dotted line, only to turn around the next day, the next week, the next month, and try to back right out of it,” Welch said.