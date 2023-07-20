Here's how you can get rid of storm debris around the Kansas City metro

In the aftermath of last Friday's destructive thunderstorm, which left hundreds of thousands of residents without power and downed trees and powerlines, many cities are embarking on a hefty clean-up effort.

Residents in need of tree, leaf and brush removal have options depending on the city they live in. Here’s a list of normal and addition services that cities in Jackson, Wyandotte and Johnson County will provide.



Kansas City, Missouri

Currently, Kansas City is extending trash amnesty to a 10-bag trash limit on regular trash days for all residents. This started on July 17 and will end Friday, July 21.

Also, Kansas City is offering three drop-off locations where residents can deposit storm debris for free, with proof of I.D.

11660 N. Main Street

1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway

10301 Raytown Road

Beginning Monday, July 24, Kansas City crews will begin curbside pick-up for residents who do not have the means to take unwanted debris to the drop-off sites.

This service is provided by appointment only, and people have until Sunday, July 23 to put in their request. To make an appointment, call 311 or download the myKCMO app on any smart device.

Residents are required to cut down broken branches and brush if necessary to have it removed. Since the city plans on moving from south to north, officials advise residents to have debris ready curbside before 7 a.m.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A large, uprooted tree lies across the sidewalk next to piles of debris at W. 75th Street and Jefferson on July 19, 2023.

Independence

The city of Independence will provide two storm debris drop-off days at the city’s dump, located at 875 Vista Avenue. They are free to all with proof of residency and there is no curbside pick-up available for Independence residents.

The days and hours are as follows:



Wednesday, July 19 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gladstone

Gladstone Public Works is collecting storm debris at its facility located at 4000 NE 76th Street. The program will end Friday, July 21. Proof of residency is required.

There is no curbside pick-up available for Gladstone residents.



Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas residents can get their storm debris picked up on normal trash days, but branches must be cut to 4 inches or less and must be tied in bundles less than 4 inches in diameter.

Bundles and trash bags marked for pick up must also weigh under 50 pounds.

The Unified Government has also designated two drop-off sites for its residents, which are accepting debris through Friday, July 21.



Wyandotte County Recycling & Yard Waste Center, 3241 Park Drive

Johnson County Landfill, 17955 Holliday Drive in Shawnee

All branches or logs must be cut to less than 4 feet and be less than 3 inches in diameter, or the site will not accept it.



North Kansas City

North Kansas City is not offering any special services for storm debris pickup. Residents can include debris on their normal trash collection days. Refer to the city's website for information on leaf and brush and bulky item pickup.

Lenexa

Lenexa began curbside pick-up for residents on Wednesday, July 19, and will continue until Friday, July 28. Each day will touch a different region of the city.

Crew will work from west to east to allow residents in the harder-hit areas of eastern Lenexa more time to get their debris to the curb.



Place any storm-generated vegetative debris from this event on the public right-of-way alongside the curb. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/a55JaGjE19 — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) July 17, 2023

Residents can also drop off debris with proof of residency this weekend at the Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center at 7700 Cottonwood Street. That drop-off is available 8 a.m. until 4 p.m on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.



Overland Park

Overland Park is offering two drop-off locations for storm debris. The drop-off points will accept debris on July 22-23 and July 29-30.

Overland Park Parks Department, 11921 Hardy Street, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Young’s Pool parking lot, 8421 W 77th Street, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Overland Park will also clean all street debris not connected to private property, but will not offer curbside pick-up for individual residences.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A jogger and traffic move past a pile of limbs and sawed tree trunk form a large maple at the intersection of Jarboe and 75th Street on July 19, 2023.

Prairie Village

Prairie Village is offering curbside pick-up on for small debris on its normal trash days. However, debris must be tied in a bundle that cannot exceed 3 inches diameter, and no more than 50 pounds.

For large debris, the city will coordinate with a disaster relief company named AshBritt to begin curbside pick-up on Monday, July 24. Debris left for pick-up cannot exceed 10 feet in length and must be parallel with the curb away from parked cars, street lights, fire hydrants, and other public infrastructure.

Since the company is using heavy equipment, the city has advised residents to avoid placing debris on sidewalks.



Mission Hills

Mission Hills will begin curbside pick-up for all residents beginning on Wednesday, July 26. City officials are advising residents to place debris outside the day prior to the start date, because the contractors are only going to canvas each block one time.

The clean-up efforts are estimated to take more than a week. If residents miss the city-wide clean-up, then they're advised to check the large debris pickup schedule on the city's website.



Roeland Park

Roeland Park has two methods of disposal for storm debris. On regular trash days, residents can have some debris picked up, as long as the limbs are no longer than 4 feet in length and less than 50 pounds bundled or in a container.

Curbside pickup will begin Monday, July 24 starting at the south side of the city and working north. City officials advises that branches should be cut to less than 8 feet and be placed parallel to the curb away from parked cars or public infrastructure.

Roeland Park is advising residents have trash and debris ready for pick-up the day prior, because the contractors will not return if your residence is missed.