After deadly train crashes, MoDOT report urges $18.5 million in railroad crossing upgrades

The Missouri Department of Transportation on Thursday unveiled an independent report containing millions of dollars in recommendations to improve railroad crossings in the state.

Changes listed include upgrades like lights and gates to existing crossings, changing the ownership from public to private, as well as closing or consolidating crossings.

The release of the report comes a little more than one year after an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck near Mendon, causing the train to derail. Four people died in the accident.

Gov. Mike Parson said accidents like the one near Mendon should motivate the state to try to prevent them in the future.

“Sometimes there are tragic events that are probably a wake-up call for all of us. But I think you can see now we're serious about moving forward,” Parson said.

The response includes not only the independent report that focuses on 47 ungated crossings in the state but also an increase in funding.

Within the state’s budget is $50 million dedicated solely toward improving safety at railroad crossings.

Parson called that amount of money a game changer.

“We're going to have a great opportunity to make Missouri citizens much safer,” Parson said. “And people that ride the rail and the freight that goes down that rail and the people that utilize those rail lines are going to be able to be able to be part of that.”

Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna agreed that the Mendon crash was a wake-up call for the need for greater rail safety.

“There are 1,422 locations in Missouri where roads cross these tracks without warning lights and gates; 47 of those are on the lines that carry passenger rail,” McKenna said.

The listed recommendations are for the state’s three passenger rail lines. They include the upgrading of 27 existing crossings to include lights and gates. Additionally, 17 of them will be closed or consolidated.

“It's important for some crossings to be closed and consolidated because even with lights and gates, nearly 50% of vehicle crashes occur at a crossing that has lights and gates,” McKenna said.

One of the recommended closures is the crossing where the train derailment took place.

In total, the estimated cost of the improvements is $18.5 million.

McKenna said the goal is to make as many improvements that have been recommended within the next year.

“I am seeking anyone that will work with me, any county right now that wants to agree to the terms of this plan, that came from this and any railroad that is willing to step up, we’ll work starting tomorrow, we'll get the deal done and we'll get the work scheduled,” McKenna said.

On what to do regarding crossings of non-passenger trains, the department said the next study will focus on four railroad corridors that only carry freight.

