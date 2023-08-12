© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kansas City man charged with rape and kidnapping in alleged assaults against 3 women

KCUR | By Peggy Lowe
Published August 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, center, announces 20 felony counts against a 23-year-old Kansas City man on Friday. To her left is Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, then Jill Icenhower, an assistant prosecuting attorney. To Baker's right is Julie Donelon, MOCSA president and CEO; Kris Wade, director of The Justice Project KC; and Dawna Shumate, deputy director of COMBAT.
Peggy Lowe
/
KCUR 89.3
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, center, announces 20 felony counts against a 23-year-old Kansas City man on Friday. To her left is Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, then Jill Icenhower, an assistant prosecuting attorney. To Baker's right is Julie Donelon, president and CEO of MOCSA; Kris Wade, director of The Justice Project KC; and Dawna Shumate, deputy director of COMBAT.

The separate attacks allegedly occurred after Dairon Lee Riley, 23, met the women online. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said authorities believe there are more victims.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on Friday announced 20 felony counts against a Kansas City man for the alleged sexual assaults of three women.

Dairon Lee Riley, 23, faces charges of rape, kidnapping, armed criminal action and robbery for the separate attacks that occurred between May 17 and June 17 of this year, Baker said. Riley is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on $500,000 cash bond.

Baker made the announcement alongside Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, who said they believe that there are other victims. Baker said there are other ways to report assaults than just to the police, including reaching out to MOCSA, the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault, or The Justice Project KC.

(MOCSA’s 24-hour hotline is 816-531-0233. The Justice Project KC can be reached by texting 816-769-3307.)

My primary goal is to provide anonymity to the victims that are in this case,” Baker said, “that while this courthouse is open to them, this courthouse also wants to protect them.”

All of the women allegedly met Riley online. One, on a dating app, another on an escort service and the third on an adult website, Baker said. The attacks happened near West 89th Terrace and Wornall Road, she said. Court documents show one woman reporting the assault at the hospital and another reporting when she saw a police officer at a QuikTrip.

“I want to thank the victims in this case,” Graves said, “for their courage in coming forward and reporting it to police so we can stand here today and let others know the suspect is in custody.”

Baker implored any victim or anyone who knows anything about these assaults to come forward, as she says she wants justice for any other victims.

“We want to hear from them. We want to know what they know. We want reports of harm that they may know of, that’s happened to them, friends to family members," she said.

"It’s very important to us that we have as full knowledge as possible so we can move forward.”

Tags
News Jackson County Prosecutor's OfficeJean Peters BakerKansas City Chief of PoliceKansas City Missouri PoliceMOCSAsexual assaultKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Jackson County
Peggy Lowe
I’m a veteran investigative reporter who came up through newspapers and moved to public media. I want to give people a better understanding of the criminal justice system by focusing on its deeper issues, like institutional racism, the poverty-to-prison pipeline and police accountability. Today this beat is much different from how reporters worked it in the past. I’m telling stories about people who are building significant civil rights movements and redefining public safety. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content