Kansas City man charged with rape and kidnapping in alleged assaults against 3 women

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on Friday announced 20 felony counts against a Kansas City man for the alleged sexual assaults of three women.

Dairon Lee Riley, 23, faces charges of rape, kidnapping, armed criminal action and robbery for the separate attacks that occurred between May 17 and June 17 of this year, Baker said. Riley is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center on $500,000 cash bond.

Baker made the announcement alongside Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, who said they believe that there are other victims. Baker said there are other ways to report assaults than just to the police, including reaching out to MOCSA, the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault, or The Justice Project KC.

(MOCSA’s 24-hour hotline is 816-531-0233. The Justice Project KC can be reached by texting 816-769-3307.)

“My primary goal is to provide anonymity to the victims that are in this case,” Baker said, “that while this courthouse is open to them, this courthouse also wants to protect them.”

All of the women allegedly met Riley online. One, on a dating app, another on an escort service and the third on an adult website, Baker said. The attacks happened near West 89th Terrace and Wornall Road, she said. Court documents show one woman reporting the assault at the hospital and another reporting when she saw a police officer at a QuikTrip.

“I want to thank the victims in this case,” Graves said, “for their courage in coming forward and reporting it to police so we can stand here today and let others know the suspect is in custody.”

Baker implored any victim or anyone who knows anything about these assaults to come forward, as she says she wants justice for any other victims.

“We want to hear from them. We want to know what they know. We want reports of harm that they may know of, that’s happened to them, friends to family members," she said.

"It’s very important to us that we have as full knowledge as possible so we can move forward.”

