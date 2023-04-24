© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City health providers are worried the NFL Draft could bring a rise in sexual abuse

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
A woman sitting at left inside a radio studio talks at a microphone while a woman sitting at right listens.
Carlos Moreno
/
89.3
Becky Fink, left, the forensic nurse program manager at Advent Health, talks on KCUR's Up To Date with Kimberly Paul, the director of community programs at Safehouse, talks on on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Advocates for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse say that events revolving around alcohol consumption, like the Super Bowl or NFL Draft, can escalate violence against women.

As Kansas City prepares for the NFL Draft this week, health care professionals and domestic violence shelters are worried about an increase in sexual assault and domestic violence.

"[E]vents like Super Bowls or even like the Draft or other big events coming up can certainly increase alcohol consumption, which can escalate and enhance violence occurring," said Kimberly Paul, director of community programs at Safehome, a domestic violence shelter in Overland Park, Kansas.

The shelter works closely with nurses like Becky Finke, the forensic nurse program manager at Advent Health.

Finke is a FACT nurse, or forensic assessment consultation and treatment nurse (similar to a SANE nurse). FACT nurses are trained to provide emotional and physical care for victims of abuse, as well as collect evidence to work with law enforcement officials.

Sexual assault occurs every 68 seconds in America, according to RAINN, and women are the most common victims.

"Last year we had a total of 619 assault cases that came to our hospital, with 130 of those being domestic violence cases," said Finke.

You can call Safehome's hotline anytime at 913-262-2868.

Steve Kraske
Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
