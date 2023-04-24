Kansas City health providers are worried the NFL Draft could bring a rise in sexual abuse

As Kansas City prepares for the NFL Draft this week, health care professionals and domestic violence shelters are worried about an increase in sexual assault and domestic violence.

"[E]vents like Super Bowls or even like the Draft or other big events coming up can certainly increase alcohol consumption, which can escalate and enhance violence occurring," said Kimberly Paul, director of community programs at Safehome, a domestic violence shelter in Overland Park, Kansas.

The shelter works closely with nurses like Becky Finke, the forensic nurse program manager at Advent Health.

Finke is a FACT nurse, or forensic assessment consultation and treatment nurse (similar to a SANE nurse). FACT nurses are trained to provide emotional and physical care for victims of abuse, as well as collect evidence to work with law enforcement officials.

Sexual assault occurs every 68 seconds in America, according to RAINN, and women are the most common victims.

"Last year we had a total of 619 assault cases that came to our hospital, with 130 of those being domestic violence cases," said Finke.

You can call Safehome's hotline anytime at 913-262-2868.

