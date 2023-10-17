Overland Park officers won't face charges for misconduct at police charity

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe will not charge four Overland Park police officers for alleged misconduct related to their activities connected to a police charity.

The four officers — Sgt. Brandon Faber, Officer Brad Heater, Sgt. Rachel Scattergood and Sgt. Tim Tinnin — were placed on paid leave more than a year ago while Howe’s office investigated claims that they misused funds for the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation while serving as board members for the organization.

In a report issued Tuesday morning, Howe said he found that the officers under investigation “repeatedly disregarded the Foundation’s bylaws” but found that “a violation of bylaws does not necessarily equate to a violation of criminal laws.”

Howe plans to hold a press conference later Tuesday afternoon to go over his office’s findings.

Late last month, the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police pressed the DA’s office to make a decision on whether to charge the officers or not following the lengthy investigation.

The local FOP lodge suspended the Foundation’s operations last year after it flagged concerns about the foundation’s former leadership’s disbursement of funds.

The charity is supposed to help families of fallen officers

Charity Navigator gave the police charity a score of 14% and a zero-star rating for IRS filing year 2016 and recommended potential donors “proceed with caution” when giving to the foundation.

The foundation was meant to “to assist law enforcement officers and their families in financial distress following catastrophic injury or death,” according to federal tax documents filed on behalf of the charity that same year.

That document also says the organization will use the charity to support “charitable outreach to the community” and “educational opportunities.”

Tinnin, Faber, Heater and Scattergood are all listed as officers for the foundation on tax forms filed between 2016 and 2020.

Officer Mike Mosher, who was killed in the line of duty in 2020, was also a founding board member of the charity and listed as the director and president in 2016.

In 2022, new leadership took over the foundation, discovering no records of meetings and no business records, according to the district attorney’s report.

The foundation’s bylaws ordered such documents to be kept. There was also no annual audit, which was also required by the foundation’s rules, as well.

The foundation’s new leadership hired a forensic accountant to conduct an audit, the DA’s report says, which was ultimately handed over to Howe’s office.

Officer’s employment with Overland Park Police uncertain

As of Tuesday, the four officers remain on paid leave.

The city of Overland Park’s Communications Manager Meg Ralph, in an emailed statement Tuesday, said “the city is awaiting the district attorney’s investigation materials to determine whether any violations of City policy occurred.”

She said the city’s investigation would occur “expediently.”

The Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police and the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation are both separate from the city’s police department.

Here is a full copy of the district attorney’s report.

This story was originally posted on the Shawnee Mission Post.

