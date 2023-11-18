'Guns should go silent' — Kansas City Congressman Emanuel Cleaver joins calls for cease-fire

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II said for the first time on Saturday that he is in favor of a cease-fire in Gaza.

The Kansas City Democrat also committed to withdrawing House Bill 6367, the Armed Conflict Migration Act, which is meant to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza but which critics say could inadvertently enable the displacement of Palestinians.

“We have to have a cessation of hostilities,” Cleaver told KCUR. “I think guns should go silent. We need to cease the fighting.”

Cleaver’s comments echoed those he made during a meeting with 15 constituents and advocates at his Kansas City, Missouri, office. In attendance were members of activist groups including Al Hadaf and KC Tenants, whose members were among several constituents present who said they had lost family members in the bombardment of Gaza. Also in attendance were Muslim and Christian faith leaders, attorneys and members of the Palestinian American Medical Association, who spoke to the situation at the Al Shifa Hospital.

All called, respectfully but passionately and forcefully, for Cleaver to join the Ceasefire Now Resolution, co-sponsored by his fellow Missouri Democrat, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis, and nearly 20 other House members. Cleaver now joins the more than 30 members of Congress who have called for a cease-fire.

George Russell / KCUR 89.3 U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, center, met with constituents about the Israel-Gaza war on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

The coalition had four requests for the congressman. First was to “clarify a public stance on cease-fire, recognizing that humanitarian pauses are not enough.”

Cleaver has long called for humanitarian aid for Palestinians but has stopped short of endorsing a cease-fire.

The group on Saturday also requested that Cleaver withdraw H.B. 6367, sign the Ceasefire Now Resolution and continue to push for and facilitate humanitarian aid. Cleaver agreed to all but committing to sign the resolution.

Even after coming out in favor of a cease-fire, Cleaver reiterated that he did not expect that support to go far.

He said he never introduces bills to Congress that he didn’t feel would be passed and that the Ceasefire Now Resolution was such a bill, saying that a “cease-fire is something that Congress cannot politically allocate" and "there's no such thing as a unilateral cease-fire.”

But, he noted, “It's something that I guess we can at least hope for and work on.”