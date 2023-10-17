Antisemitic acts were already on the rise in Kansas City. How does the war in Israel affect that?

The rate of antisemitic incidents in the United States has hit record highs in recent years — and the war between Hamas and Israel is expected to make it even worse.

Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau in Kansas City, told KCUR's Up To Date in Septemberthat recent incidents of antisemitism showed the need for better education around the metro.

Now, she says antisemitism usually spikes during times of anxiety and unrest.

"We particularly see spikes in antisemitic incidents happen during conflict regarding Israel and in the Middle East," Geller explained. "And so, that's exactly what we're seeing again now. But, levels that we have not experienced."

