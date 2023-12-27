Where to recycle Christmas trees and holiday lights in Kansas City

Got a Christmas tree that won’t last much longer? A strand of lights that only lights up halfway? The Mid America Regional Council’s Solid Waste Management District is offering information on how to recycle and compost them.

Natural Christmas trees are considered yard waste by most waste management companies, which is illegal to dump in Missouri landfills and heavily discouraged in Kansas.

Nadja Karpilow, an environmental planner with the Mid America Regional Council says this is because of the wide range of uses composted trees have even after they’ve died.

“They can be used as trail surfaces or erosion control,” she says. “Some folks like to actually put whole Christmas trees into big lakes and that can actually help the fish habitat.”

According to Karpilow, composting natural Christmas trees is often the Mid America Regional Council’s most asked about service each year.

The organization has a list of drop-off and pick up recycling services located on both the Kansas and Missouri side of the Kansas City metro on their Recycle Spot website.

The site allows residents to search for nearby services based on their zip code and the items they are looking to recycle.

Karpilow advises residents to call these services in advance in order to learn when they will be operational, especially for those wanting to compost Christmas trees.

“A lot of local governments (run the services) and have a time period at which they will accept the Christmas trees,” she says. “It's a good idea to look through that list and then call first just to make sure. We don't want people to be illegally dumping after that period is over.”

A full list of locations offering natural tree composting can be found below:



Missouri:

Kansas: