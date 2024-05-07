Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice reportedly under investigation for Dallas nightclub assault

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is reportedly under investigation for an assault at a downtown Dallas nightclub early Monday morning.

Dallas police confirmed details of the alleged assault but would not provide the name of any suspects, citing an open investigation. However, both the Dallas Morning News and WFAA-TV have confirmed Rice as a person of interest.

A DPD spokesperson said officers responded to the report of an assault around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 600 block of North Harwood Street. The assault victim’s injuries were not life threatening, and the victim was able to get to a local hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

The news comes just over a month after Rice turned himself into the Glenn Heights Police Department following a multivehicle hit-and-run on North Central Expressway.

Rice’s attorney and Dallas state senator Royce West acknowledged the 23-year-old was driving the Lamborghini that lost control and hit the median, causing four uninvolved cars to crash.

Rice is facing eight criminal charges for the incident, including one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

