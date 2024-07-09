Timothy Haslett, Jr. charged with murder in relation to Excelsior Springs kidnapping case

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Timothy Haslett Jr., with the murder of a Black woman found last year in the Missouri River.

The Clay County man has previously been charged with kidnapping another Black woman and holding her in his Excelsior Springs basement — a case that drew national outrage over the police treatment of missing persons cases.

A grand jury brought 10 felony charges against Haslett, including first-degree murder.

Excelsior Springs Police Department Timothy Haslett, Jr.'s booking photo.

Kayakers found the body of 36-year-old Jaynie Crosdale, whose family called her J-Bird, a year ago in a blue barrel floating in Saline County, Missouri. Authorities had been looking for Crosdale for months because she was a potential witness in the Haslett kidnapping case.

Haslett is also charged with rape, four counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts of second-degree assault, kidnapping, and endangering the welfare of a child.

"Today's indictment represents the next step in our pursuit of justice for the victims, the families and our community," said Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson. "The physical, psychological and sexual torture described by the defendants surviving victim is brutal and barbaric."

The earlier nine charges stem from allegedly beating, raping and holding a 22-year-old Black woman captive. He was first arrested Oct. 7, 2022 after the woman escaped his basement where she was being held as a "sex slave," as Haslett referred to her, according to court documents.

The woman, identified as "T.J." in police reports, escaped after being held for more than a month, and told police that more women might have been victimized.

In addition to the statements from T.J., Thompson said Crosdale appears on a photo taken from Haslett’s electronic device showing her inside his basement. A photo storage card recovered from his home shows people associated with Crosdale. Thompson also said barrel containing Crosdale's body was from the same manufacturer as others found at his house.

Thompson said the charges represent the evidence currently available to them but the investigation remains ongoing. He urged anybody with additional information to reach out to the authorities.

Haslett, who is white, has pleaded not guilty.

He is being held on a $5 million bond.

This story will be updated.