Kansas Rep. Marvin Robinson II, who fought to preserve Quindaro Ruins, dies at 67

State Rep. Marvin Robinson II, a Kansas City, Kansas, Democrat, died of pancreatic cancer. He was 67.

The U.S. Navy veteran served one term in the Kansas House and just lost reelection in a crowded Democratic primary. He was controversial in his party for siding with Republicans on some high-profile issues. He was one of the key votes that helped ban transgender girls and women from female sports.

He never explained his vote publicly.

His career was also marked by other issues. He backed bills to abolish the death penalty, make Juneteenth a state holiday and release inmates convicted on marijuana charges.

His north star in office was securing funding for the Quindaro Ruins. The ruins were a stop on the underground railroad that fell into disrepair, so much so that they were almost turned into a landfill.

Preserving the historical site would have been the crown jewel of his time in office.

Republicans in the Legislature did approve $250,000 for the site, but that was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly — a move seen as retaliation for his vote on transgender athletes.

The Quindaro Ruins are on track to be a National Historic Landmark.

Robinson told the Sunflower State Journal before the August election that he tried to vote with his community in mind.

“(Just) because you’re a Democrat or a Republican doesn’t mean that you have to vote straight down party line,” he said.

The Sunflower State journal confirmed Robinson’s death, as did a Facebook post from Robinson’s sister, DeLisa Fowler.

“I am also filled with joy knowing that he has entered the realm of the ancestors, where he will be embraced by our mommy and all those who have gone before us,” Fowler said on Facebook. “May his memory inspire us to live with love and purpose.”