ICE detains up to 12 people in Kansas City area raids at Mexican restaurants, advocates say

Federal agents conducted immigration raids at two Mexican restaurants in the Kansas City metro area on Wednesday, detaining up to 12 workers.

The coordinated raids by Homeland Security Investigations agents took place at both locations of El Toro Loco Mexican Bar and Grill at 11 a.m., according to the local group Advocates for Immigration Rights and Reconciliation.

The advocacy group said in a press release that seven workers were detained at 1706 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, and four to five workers were taken into custody at the 10088 Woodland Road location in Lenexa.

Federal agents placed handwritten “closed” signs on the doors of both restaurants before the raids took place, the group said in a statement, which created “an atmosphere of intimidation for workers inside.”

“These raids come as part of a broader pattern of targeting immigrant workers under the guise of enforcement, further traumatizing communities already vulnerable to exploitation,” AIRR organizers wrote.

AIRR reports that federal agents left the Lenexa restaurant unlocked and open after the raid, and even left burners on at some cooking stations.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca posted on social media that ICE and the Department of Homeland Security “seems to be intentionally targeting only Mexican restaurants in an industry that preys on undocumented or misdocumented workers.” Abarca said he wants to see the restaurant owners held responsible.

The Kansas City Star reported that the restaurants were vacant as of midday Thursday.

AIRR said in their press release that HSI agents cited a "criminal search warrant" when questioned about the raid, and mentioned that the investigation was related to allegations of labor trafficking and exploitation. The release also said agents did not attempt to identify or assist potential victims.

HSI, which falls under the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement agency, did not respond to a request for comment. A call to the El Toro Loco in Kansas City yielded a busy tone, and there was no answer at the Lenexa location.