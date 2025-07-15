© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Tariffs and ICE fears are killing business along Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A man stand in front of sign with several sticky notes on it.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Edgar Galicia runs the Central Avenue Betterment Association, a non-profit based in eastern Kansas City, Kansas which helps to promote economic development within the Latino communities living around Central Avenue.

Many Latino- and immigrant-owned businesses are struggling to make ends meet as a result of decreased foot traffic along Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. Many reports that sales are down between 30 to 60%, and a community leader says the losses are driven by fears of ICE raids and the impact of President Trump's tariffs.

Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, has historically been a bustling hub for Latino- and immigrant-owned businesses in the region. But these days, the streets are quieter than they used to be.

"We still have traffic coming up and down (the street), but nobody's stopping," said Edgar Galicia, the executive director of Central Avenue Betterment Association, which works to promote economic development within the Latino community along the corridor.

Galicia says sales along Central Avenue are down 30% or more for many businesses. He attributes much of the loss to the fear of ICE raids and the price hikes of imported products associated with the Trump administration's tariffs.

In the meantime, Galicia says his organization will continue showing up and producing programming to promote businesses in the area.

  • Edgar Galicia, executive director, Central Avenue Betterment Association
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
