Tariffs and ICE fears are killing business along Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas

Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, has historically been a bustling hub for Latino- and immigrant-owned businesses in the region. But these days, the streets are quieter than they used to be.

"We still have traffic coming up and down (the street), but nobody's stopping," said Edgar Galicia, the executive director of Central Avenue Betterment Association, which works to promote economic development within the Latino community along the corridor.

Galicia says sales along Central Avenue are down 30% or more for many businesses. He attributes much of the loss to the fear of ICE raids and the price hikes of imported products associated with the Trump administration's tariffs.

In the meantime, Galicia says his organization will continue showing up and producing programming to promote businesses in the area.

