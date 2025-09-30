© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A Missouri green card holder is being detained by ICE in Texas. Here's what we know

KBIA | By Lilley Halloran
Published September 30, 2025 at 9:28 AM CDT
Owen Ramsingh, right, is a longtime Columbia resident currently being held in an ICE detention center in Texas.
Courtesy Diana Ramsingh
Owen Ramsingh, right, is a longtime Columbia resident currently being held in an ICE detention center in Texas.

Owen Ramsingh, a legal permanent resident who lives in Columbia, was detained by ICE in Chicago last Tuesday after flying home from a three-week visit to the Netherlands. ICE did not respond to questions about his detention.

A longtime Columbia resident is being detained by Immigrations and Custom Enforcement in El Paso, Texas, after attempting to re-enter the United States last week.

Owen Ramsingh, who immigrated to the U.S. as a child in the 1980s, was detained by ICE in Chicago last Tuesday after flying home from a three-week visit to the country of his birth — the Netherlands.

His wife, Diana Ramsingh, said he was held by U.S. Customs in Chicago for 80 hours. KBIA has confirmed that he was transferred to a detention center in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, where he is currently being held.

The family provided documents to KBIA indicating Ramsingh applied to renew his green card — which grants lawful permanent residence — prior to the March expiration date listed on his card. By submitting his renewal form before then, Ramsingh's legal permanent status was extended by 36 months. Documents from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services show the department received his paperwork and extended his "work and travel" privileges while his new card was processing.

Bill Niffen, an immigration lawyer in Kansas City, said a card that looks expired would not be reason alone for detention, even if Ramsingh couldn't show the paper receipt from U.S.C.I.S. that his green card was extended.

"Unless they're trying to stretch the rules and say that, because you've got an obligation to have a current green card, not having a current green card means you're removable," Niffen said.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment about why Ramsingh is being detained, or why he is being held in Texas instead of a detention facility closer to Columbia.

Since being detained, Ramsingh has been able to call his wife a few times, but she said a 15-minute phone call costs as much as $50.

A GoFundMe organized by a family friend is currently raising money for Ramsingh's upcoming legal fees. As of Monday evening, it had raised nearly $9,000. Friends and family are providing updates about his status in a Facebook group.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Lilley Halloran
Lilley Halloran is majoring in journalism and constitutional democracy at the University of Missouri, with minors in political science and history. She is a reporter for KBIA, and has previously completed two internships with St. Louis Public Radio.
