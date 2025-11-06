Kansas City airport may have flights delayed or canceled by FAA cuts. Here's what to know

If you’re flying out of Kansas City this weekend, be ready for delays – and possible cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will reduce air traffic by 10% at many major airports starting Friday . The move is an effort to keep U.S. airspace safe during the ongoing federal government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history , which has caused widespread shortages among air traffic controllers.

Kansas City International Airport is not one of the 40 airports expected to be subject to direct cuts, but travelers could still feel the impacts, according to the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Thirty-two of the 40 airports on the list are served nonstop from MCI by passenger airlines, according to a KCAD statement.

The KCAD says it’s committed to keeping disruptions to a minimum.

“Flyer safety and efficiency are of the utmost importance for the department and staff are working to ensure that all operations under the control of KCAD are operating normally,” said KCAD spokesperson Jackson Overstreet in a statement.

The cuts will impact many of the most common destinations from MCI, including Chicago’s O’Hare International and Midway airports, Dallas Love Field and Dallas Fort-Worth, and Denver International.

Other airports on the list include Reagan National and Washington Dulles, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia in New York City, Orlando International and Miami International.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / KCUR 89.3 Travelers along the walkway of Kansas City International Airport.

What travelers should know

Some airlines have announced temporary policies for travelers during the traffic reduction.

American , United , Delta and Southwest airlines announced that travelers whose flights are canceled for any reason or who choose not to travel will be able to change their flight at no cost, or request a refund.

Frontier Airlines will waive its change or cancellation fees from Nov. 6-12.

The Kansas City Aviation Department says individual airlines will be the first source of information about cancellations or delays.

How we got here

Airports nationwide have struggled to staff air traffic control rooms as a result of the shutdown, which is now in its sixth week.

Air traffic controllers are federal workers and are currently working without pay, as are TSA agents. Some have taken second jobs and are calling out sick, and the air traffic system was short thousands of employees even before the shutdown.

"Our heart goes out to those who will have flights disrupted," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy . "This is what we feel like we have to do to make sure we maintain that safety profile."