Kansas City nonprofits step up to help families hurt by record-breaking shutdown

Millions of Americans are affected by what is now the longest government shutdown in history. The stalemate between Republicans and Democrats on a funding bill has kept the government closed since October 1.

The turbulence has created a financial hardship for federal employees, most of whom are either furloughed or working without pay. And now many are reaching out to local nonprofits for help with utilities and their housing payment — because while the paychecks have stopped, the bills have not.

The United Way of Greater Kansas City’s 211 hotline has seen an increase in call volume since the shutdown.

“Over the past month, we've seen about 200 calls directly related to the government shutdown from individuals who are either furloughed, currently working without pay, or who may have some ancillary impact,” said Kera Mashek, spokesperson for the United Way of Greater Kansas City.

United Way partners with more than 7,000 community services in 23 counties surrounding the metro to provide a range of support such as utility and housing assistance, nutrition, mental health, legal services and more.

The lapse in government funding has also created a delay in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, a safety net program providing assistance for groceries for millions of low-income families.

Food banks, nonprofits and even some local kitchens have been stepping in to feed thousands of people who are facing food insecurity.

“We're seeing many people who have never asked for help before reaching out and having to figure out and learn how it all works,” said Maggie Haghirian, chief program officer of Jewish Family Services.

The increased demand is not only the result of the government shutdown but also from rising costs without increased wages, paired with a lack of affordable housing.

Cross-Lines Community Outreach in Kansas City, Kansas, has a community kitchen and market that’s averaging 5,000 hot meals each month.

Kelly Moran, Cross-Lines’ director of development and communications, said she expects that number to increase in the coming months.

Cross-Lines also provides housing assistance to people living in Wyandotte County.

“Right now, funding is low for many places when it comes to paying utilities and mortgage, but we're all really trying to work together,” said Moran.