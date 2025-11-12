Will Trump send the National Guard to Missouri? Here's where each deployment stands

Updated November 11, 2025 at 10:56 AM CST

President Trump has significantly escalated the use of the National Guard in his second term.

Over the past six months, Trump has suggested or ordered mobilizing Guard troops to nearly a dozen cities — all run by Democratic mayors and in states mostly run by Democratic governors.

The Trump administration has argued the move was necessary to reduce crime, quell protests, or safeguard federal buildings and personnel. Meanwhile, critics have called it a dangerous abuse of power.

The troop deployments have sparked court battles and protests. Here's the latest.

Loading...

Oregon: Stalled in court

After weeks of legal wrangling, U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut on Nov. 7 issued a permanent block against sending troops to Portland over anti-ICE protests.

In her order, Immergut wrote that federal action was not justified for the demonstrations in Portland, which she described as mostly peaceful or quickly managed by local law enforcement. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling, member station OPB reported.

The Trump administration on Sept. 28 activated 200 members of the Oregon National Guard for federal duty following protests near an ICE facility in Portland. Oregon and Portland officials sued the Trump administration and later, Immergut granted a temporary restraining order blocking a troop deployment.

A week later, the Trump administration attempted to send the California National Guard to Portland without the approval of California's governor. Immergut temporarily blocked that move ahead of a trial, which began on Oct. 29 and lasted three days.

Illinois: Stalled in court

Guard operations in Chicago have been on hold following a temporary restraining order issued last month. Now all eyes are on the nation's highest court, which the Trump administration has asked to lift the court order blocking the troop deployment. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the emergency appeal.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mobilized 300 members of the Illinois National Guard to Chicago on Oct. 4. About 200 members of the Texas National Guard were also deployed, according to the U.S. military's Northern Command. Troops were assigned to protect ICE facilities and personnel, as well as other federal property.

In response, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that the troop deployment was unlawful.

Tennessee: Ongoing

In mid-October, a group of Democratic lawmakers and officials filed a lawsuit in state court against Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee and others, arguing that Memphis did not face a "rebellion of invasion" which is the standard for deploying the Tennessee National Guard under the state's constitution. A court hearing on the suit took place on Nov. 3. The case is ongoing.

Troops were activated by Lee, with support from Trump, as part of an effort to tackle crime in Memphis. Guard members are part of a task force that includes other federal agencies and they began patrols on Oct. 10 . Lee previously said troops are in support roles and not tasked with making arrests.

Last month, Memphis Democratic mayor Paul Young said there were about 150 Guard troops deployed in the city. Although Young has previously questioned the use of the Guard in Memphis, he was not part of the lawsuit against the deployment. Back in September, the Memphis City Council failed to pass a resolution to formally ask the state to not send the Guard.

Washington, D.C.: Ongoing

About 2,300 troops from D.C. and several states are stationed in the nation's capital. Soldiers are largely tasked with patrols and beautification efforts like clearing trash, spreading mulch and pruning trees. Troops will remain in the nation's capital through the end of February, The Associated Press reported .

Trump sent hundreds of Guard members to D.C. on Aug. 11 alleging that the city is experiencing a "crime emergency." The District of Columbia sued over the troop deployment, accusing the Trump administration of violating the Home Rule Act by mobilizing troops to D.C. without the mayor's consent. A federal judge heard arguments on Oct. 24 and did not make a ruling from the bench.

The use of troops in D.C. has also been challenged in a state that sent them. In West Virginia, a civic organization filed a lawsuit against the state's governor, arguing that the situation in D.C. did not meet the criteria to deploy the West Virginia National Guard. On Nov. 10, a judge in West Virginia ruled that the deployment can continue, according to The Associated Press .

California: Ongoing but reduced presence

On June 7, Trump mobilized the California National Guard to Los Angeles in response to protests over immigration raids in the city — some of which had turned into clashes with local police . In total, some 4,000 guard troops and 700 Marines were deployed. The Pentagon began withdrawing troops in mid-July.

A legal battle has since ensued, with the state of California accusing the Trump administration of exceeding its legal authority by deploying troops without the consent or input of the state's governor.

About 100 guard members remain in California for federal service, according to the U.S. Northern Command.

Next possible cities

Over the past few months, Trump has suggested sending troops to a handful of more cities, including New Orleans, New York City, Baltimore, San Francisco, Oakland and St. Louis, Mo., citing public safety concerns.

"We want to save these places," Trump said on Sept. 15 after announcing the creation of the anti-crime federal task force in Memphis.

Some Republican-led states have welcomed the support. Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe authorized about 15 members of his state's National Guard to help ICE with "administrative, clerical, and logistical duties," member station STLPR reported. The move came at the request of the Department of Homeland Security and the mission is set to last through September 2026.

In Louisiana, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry requested federal assistance to activate up to 1,000 members of the Louisiana National Guard to combat "high crime rates" — not just in New Orleans, but also in Shreveport and Baton Rouge.

NPR's Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 NPR