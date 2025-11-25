© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Your holiday dinner is a huge fire hazard, firefighters say. Here's how to stay safe

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
A pot on a stove begins to boil.
MYCCF/Pixabay
A pot on a stove begins to boil.

More home cooking fires occur in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day than any other day during the year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Unless they're planning to have their Thanksgiving dinner catered, many people will be in the kitchen this Thursday and in the days leading up to the holiday.

The Springfield Fire Department said Thanksgiving is consistently one of the busiest days of the year for cooking-related fires. And it said many of those incidents are preventable if people take some simple precautions.

According to the fire department, unattended stovetops are a leading cause of Thanksgiving fires, so you should stay in the kitchen when you're cooking on the stovetop.

Keep flammable items like oven mitts, towels and food packaging away from heat sources.

Turn pot handles inward to prevent spills and burns.

You should keep a lid nearby to smother small stovetop grease fires — never use water on a grease fire.

Use turkey fryers outside, at least 10 feet away from anything that can burn, and make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before lowering it into the oil. And use heat resistant gloves and safety goggles.

If you plan to burn candles, keep them at least 12 inches from anything that can burn and never leave a lit candle unattended.

The National Fire Protection Association advises that, when cooking a turkey, you should remain at home and check it regularly.

Make use of timers to keep track of cooking times, particularly for foods that require longer cook times.

For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Only open the door once you're confident the fire is completely out, standing to the side as you do. If you have any doubts or concerns, contact the fire department for assistance.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried. Hot foods and liquids should be placed away from table and counter edges.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
