Missouri governor issues state of emergency ahead of winter storm

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:51 PM CST
A weather map showing the expected impact of Winter Storm Fern on January 23, 2026.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association
A weather map showing the expected impact of Winter Storm Fern on January 23, 2026.

The National Weather Service is predicting 4 to 9 inches of snow in the Kansas City area, and 8 to 13 inches for southern and central Missouri this weekend.

Gov. Mike Kehoe has declared a state of emergency ahead of winter weather expected to impact Missouri this weekend.

The order activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts if needed.

It allows the state to respond quickly to support local communities, according to Kehoe in a statement.

He said Missourians should stay informed, plan ahead and use extreme caution during "this potentially dangerous winter weather event."

"With hazardous winter weather forecasted for this weekend across much of the state and nation, our focus is on preparedness and coordination," Kehoe said.

State officials are urging residents to postpone travel if possible. If you have to be out on the roads, check road conditions before driving and have a winter survival kit with you that contains things like thermal blankets, hand warmers, non-perishable food and water and first aid supplies.

The Kansas City metro is expected to receive at least 4 inches of snow, and more than 10 inches in some areas.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 8 to 13 inches of snow for southern and central Missouri, and wind chills will be below zero through Monday morning.


Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky
