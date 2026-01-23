Missouri governor issues state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Gov. Mike Kehoe has declared a state of emergency ahead of winter weather expected to impact Missouri this weekend.

The order activates the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts if needed.

It allows the state to respond quickly to support local communities, according to Kehoe in a statement.

He said Missourians should stay informed, plan ahead and use extreme caution during "this potentially dangerous winter weather event."

"With hazardous winter weather forecasted for this weekend across much of the state and nation, our focus is on preparedness and coordination," Kehoe said.

State officials are urging residents to postpone travel if possible. If you have to be out on the roads, check road conditions before driving and have a winter survival kit with you that contains things like thermal blankets, hand warmers, non-perishable food and water and first aid supplies.

The Kansas City metro is expected to receive at least 4 inches of snow, and more than 10 inches in some areas.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 8 to 13 inches of snow for southern and central Missouri, and wind chills will be below zero through Monday morning.



