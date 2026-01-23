Kansas City to get several inches of snow and bitter cold in weekend storm. Here's what to expect

The metro is expected to receive at least 4 inches of snow, and more than 10 inches in some areas, over the weekend. The heaviest snowfall is expected Saturday morning.

Bitter cold has already come to the area, with windchills as low as 18 below zero forecast on Saturday.

Kansas City crews began putting snow brine on the roads Thursday and will continue to treat and plow the streets throughout the weekend. Michael Shaw, director of the city’s public works department, urged residents to stay off the roads to give plows room to work.

“Mother Nature is undefeated, she's unpredictable,” Shaw said. “All we can do is help to maintain whatever occurs. We will be working around the clock to ensure Kansas City is as safe as possible.”

Here’s what to expect from city services as the first snowstorm of the year makes its way through the metro. This report will be updated as more information comes in.

Snow plowing

The Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for treating and plowing the major roads and highways that run throughout Kansas City. Its team of about 3,000 people will be deployed across the state, working two shifts per day until the snow is cleared.

Kansas City is responsible for plowing the other 6,000 miles of roadway in the city. Residents can track snow operations and see how recently a snow plow or salt truck cleared a street on the city’s snow plow map .

Shaw said the city will have about 350 people working 24/7 to clear the streets, working on 12-hour shifts. Crews will do continuous plowing throughout the storm to make sure the roads don’t get completely blocked. But he warned that city crews won’t be able to completely clear the snow until it’s done falling.

“We will be working around the clock to ensure Kansas City is as safe as possible,” Shaw said. “That is our optimum No. 1 goal: to get these streets clean and get this city back to functioning as quickly as possible.”

Kansas City will see 5-7 inches of snow and wind chills as low as -18°F this weekend from Friday through Sunday. Today is the day to prepare by stocking up on essentials, checking on neighbors, and avoiding travel this weekend.



Our Snow Team will be working around the clock to… pic.twitter.com/SkNMTEUNIK — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) January 22, 2026

Shaw urged residents to park their vehicles off the street as much as possible to make room for the plows and to make sure their cars don’t get stuck behind a snow drift.

Captain Scott White, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said his department will work closely with MoDOT to keep drivers safe. If people must travel, they should prepare ahead of time with a full tank of gas, a charged phone and a winter survival kit.

Warming centers

Kansas City’s shelters and warming centers opened for extended services on Dec. 1. The city’s extreme weather plan expands shelter capacity and cold-weather support for unhoused people.

Five shelter locations in the city are available with new hours and overnight beds. The city’s 10 community centers are available during the day to serve as warming centers. Public libraries also operate as a warm shelter during the cold weather.

Public transportation

The KC Streetcar will operate its regular hours through the weekend unless conditions deteriorate to a point that it’s unsafe to operate. Riders can get updates on service and hours by texting “streetcar” to 816-685-8541.

The streetcar team has installed heaters on all of the streetcar pantographs — the apparatus on the top of the car that connects it to the wire — and an ice cutter on one of the streetcar’s pantographs to melt or cut ice and snow accumulation on the wires.

Crews will treat all streetcar tracks, stops and platforms starting Friday afternoon. A track sweeper named “Brushy McBrushface” will clear accumulating snow from the tracks.

According to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, bus riders should expect delays as local crews work to clear the streets.

The Transit mobile app will offer real-time bus information. Riders can sign up for RideKC Notify or text “ridekc” to 816-685-8541 to get service notifications.

Several bus routes are also part of a snow reroute plan during winter storms like this.

Ride KC Freedom and IRIS riders should cancel or reschedule their nonessential trips early if possible to avoid disruptions. Customers can cancel or reschedule RideKC Freedom trips by calling 816-842-9070. IRIS customers should check the IRIS app for more information.