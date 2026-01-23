© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City to get several inches of snow and bitter cold in weekend storm. Here's what to expect

KCUR | By Savannah Hawley-Bates
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri Department of Transportation snow plows make the turn from Independence Avenue and Strother Road toward I-470 in Lee's Summit on Jan. 5, 2025.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The first major snow of the year is expected this weekend. Kansas City crews have been out preparing the roads. Pictured here are Missouri Department of Transportation snow plows in Lee's Summit in January 2025.

The Kansas City metro is under a winter storm warning. It's expected to see snow and bitterly cold temperatures starting Friday evening, which will affect city services and people’s ability to drive.

The metro is expected to receive at least 4 inches of snow, and more than 10 inches in some areas, over the weekend. The heaviest snowfall is expected Saturday morning.

Bitter cold has already come to the area, with windchills as low as 18 below zero forecast on Saturday.

Kansas City crews began putting snow brine on the roads Thursday and will continue to treat and plow the streets throughout the weekend. Michael Shaw, director of the city’s public works department, urged residents to stay off the roads to give plows room to work.

“Mother Nature is undefeated, she's unpredictable,” Shaw said. “All we can do is help to maintain whatever occurs. We will be working around the clock to ensure Kansas City is as safe as possible.”

Here’s what to expect from city services as the first snowstorm of the year makes its way through the metro. This report will be updated as more information comes in.

Snow plowing

The Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for treating and plowing the major roads and highways that run throughout Kansas City. Its team of about 3,000 people will be deployed across the state, working two shifts per day until the snow is cleared.

Kansas City is responsible for plowing the other 6,000 miles of roadway in the city. Residents can track snow operations and see how recently a snow plow or salt truck cleared a street on the city’s snow plow map.

Shaw said the city will have about 350 people working 24/7 to clear the streets, working on 12-hour shifts. Crews will do continuous plowing throughout the storm to make sure the roads don’t get completely blocked. But he warned that city crews won’t be able to completely clear the snow until it’s done falling.

“We will be working around the clock to ensure Kansas City is as safe as possible,” Shaw said. “That is our optimum No. 1 goal: to get these streets clean and get this city back to functioning as quickly as possible.”

Shaw urged residents to park their vehicles off the street as much as possible to make room for the plows and to make sure their cars don’t get stuck behind a snow drift.

Captain Scott White, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said his department will work closely with MoDOT to keep drivers safe. If people must travel, they should prepare ahead of time with a full tank of gas, a charged phone and a winter survival kit.

Warming centers

Kansas City’s shelters and warming centers opened for extended services on Dec. 1. The city’s extreme weather plan expands shelter capacity and cold-weather support for unhoused people.

Five shelter locations in the city are available with new hours and overnight beds. The city’s 10 community centers are available during the day to serve as warming centers. Public libraries also operate as a warm shelter during the cold weather.

Public transportation

The KC Streetcar will operate its regular hours through the weekend unless conditions deteriorate to a point that it’s unsafe to operate. Riders can get updates on service and hours by texting “streetcar” to 816-685-8541.

The streetcar team has installed heaters on all of the streetcar pantographs — the apparatus on the top of the car that connects it to the wire — and an ice cutter on one of the streetcar’s pantographs to melt or cut ice and snow accumulation on the wires.

Crews will treat all streetcar tracks, stops and platforms starting Friday afternoon. A track sweeper named “Brushy McBrushface” will clear accumulating snow from the tracks.

According to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, bus riders should expect delays as local crews work to clear the streets.

The Transit mobile app will offer real-time bus information. Riders can sign up for RideKC Notify or text “ridekc” to 816-685-8541 to get service notifications.

Several bus routes are also part of a snow reroute plan during winter storms like this.

Ride KC Freedom and IRIS riders should cancel or reschedule their nonessential trips early if possible to avoid disruptions. Customers can cancel or reschedule RideKC Freedom trips by calling 816-842-9070. IRIS customers should check the IRIS app for more information.

Riders can also sign up to get updates for IRIS or RideKC Freedom online.
Savannah Hawley-Bates
As KCUR's local government reporter, I’ll hold our leaders accountable and show how their decisions about development, transit and the economy shape your life. I meet with people at city council meetings, on the picket lines and in their community to break down how power and inequities change our community. Email me at savannahhawley@kcur.org.
