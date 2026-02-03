© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
U.S. Highway 69 express lanes in Johnson County will open end of February

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire,
Brandon AzimLaura Ziegler
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:52 AM CST
Man in blue jacket stands in front of blue van that says Drivers KS.com
Kowthar Shire
/
KCUR
HNTB Project Engineer Craig Cogan in front of a DriveKS vehicle during the 69Express project media preview Tuesday. DriveKS is the toll payment system Kansas is using.

Orange cones and jack hammers have slowed drivers on U.S. Highway 69 for years. Officials announced Tuesday that express lanes running north and south will be open on Feb. 21 to ease congestion and reduce accidents.

Industry and highway officials announced Tuesday that traffic will resume Feb. 21 on U.S. Highway 69, hopefully more slowly and safely. Project Engineer Craig Cogan with HNTB said the new express lanes are designed to reduce the disproportionate number of crashes and injuries that occur on one of the region's busiest highways. He acknowledged the work had been a challenge for drivers.

“The thing everybody wants to say is thank you for your patience," Cogan said. "This project has gone very fast. It’s a lot of work in a short amount of time, but it was also impactful to the public and we understand that.”

The express lanes will run from 103rd Street to 151st Street in Overland Park, Kansas. Drivers will have a choice of using the north or south lanes, or the two other non-toll lanes which will remain free. Drivers can enter and exit the express lanes on U.S. 69 at several points along the 6‑mile corridor.


This story will be updated.
News Johnson County, KansasKansas Highway Patrolhighwaystraffic
Kowthar Shire
Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR. Email her at kshire@kcur.org
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
Laura Ziegler
As Kansas City grows and diversifies, journalists need to listen to the people, to your challenges and successes..As engagement and solutions editor, I’ll make sure we’re framing stories based on what we hear from you, and we’ll partner with communities so our stories help us understand and connect to one another. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org.
