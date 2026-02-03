U.S. Highway 69 express lanes in Johnson County will open end of February

Industry and highway officials announced Tuesday that traffic will resume Feb. 21 on U.S. Highway 69, hopefully more slowly and safely. Project Engineer Craig Cogan with HNTB said the new express lanes are designed to reduce the disproportionate number of crashes and injuries that occur on one of the region's busiest highways. He acknowledged the work had been a challenge for drivers.

“The thing everybody wants to say is thank you for your patience," Cogan said. "This project has gone very fast. It’s a lot of work in a short amount of time, but it was also impactful to the public and we understand that.”

The express lanes will run from 103rd Street to 151st Street in Overland Park, Kansas. Drivers will have a choice of using the north or south lanes, or the two other non-toll lanes which will remain free. Drivers can enter and exit the express lanes on U.S. 69 at several points along the 6‑mile corridor.



This story will be updated.