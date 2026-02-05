© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City DMV reopens after sudden closure last month

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire
Published February 5, 2026 at 3:08 PM CST
The DMV office at Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Troost Avenue handled around 90,000 transactions between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The only driver’s license office south of the river closed without warning in early January, leaving many drivers in Kansas City with limited options. Now, it's operating again.

The Kansas City license office located at Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. and Troost Ave. reopened to the public in late January, just a few weeks after it shuttered unexpectedly.

The location reopened on January 28 and is now operating normally, according to the Department of Revenue.

The next closest DMV is 7.5 miles away in North Kansas City, on the other side of the river. Although The Missouri Department of Revenue could not say why the Troost license office closed at the beginning of this year, the state has hired a new contractor since it shuttered.

Kansas City residents were still showing up to the license office in early January, only to find that it had been closed with no warning. Although navigation apps showed the office was still open, a sheet of paper taped to the front door stated that the location was temporarily closed and redirected visitors to other locations.

The office is open from 8 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Thursdays, it is open from 7:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Kowthar Shire
Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR. Email her at kshire@kcur.org
