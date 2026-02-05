Kansas City DMV reopens after sudden closure last month

The Kansas City license office located at Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. and Troost Ave. reopened to the public in late January, just a few weeks after it shuttered unexpectedly .

The location reopened on January 28 and is now operating normally, according to the Department of Revenue.

The next closest DMV is 7.5 miles away in North Kansas City, on the other side of the river. Although The Missouri Department of Revenue could not say why the Troost license office closed at the beginning of this year, the state has hired a new contractor since it shuttered.

Kansas City residents were still showing up to the license office in early January, only to find that it had been closed with no warning. Although navigation apps showed the office was still open, a sheet of paper taped to the front door stated that the location was temporarily closed and redirected visitors to other locations.

The office is open from 8 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Thursdays, it is open from 7:30 to 5:30 p.m.