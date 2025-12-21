What do Kansas City residents want to do with Highway 71? Several options are on the table

At a community summit on Sept. 16 , Kansas City officials proposed several ways to change Highway 71 to help reconnect surrounding neighborhoods. Those options include a traditional freeway, a parkway similar to Ward Parkway, or revert the highway back to the original street grid.

Lisa Ray, president of the Town Fork Creek Neighborhood Association, said the option to transform the highway into a true freeway would only further divide the neighborhoods and allow them to remain overlooked . Instead, she favours reverting the road back to a street grid.

“It reconnects the neighborhoods, and gives you that nostalgia of the old neighborhood,” Ray told KCUR’s Up to Date. “There are still seniors that remember how the neighborhood used to be, and a lot of them would like to see it go back that way.”

Thomas Meyer, Neighborhood Planning and Design Coordinator for the UMKC Center for Neighborhoods , said returning to a street grid would help restore the relationships between communities. But it would also create a lot of empty land without a plan for development.

Of the three options, Meyer said the parkway-style road would balance slowing down cars while keeping traffic moving.

Other ideas that Up to Date heard from listeners included adding P-turns, commonly called “ Michigan lefts ,” and building an underground tunnel for the highway to travel through -- similar to I-35 in Austin, Texas .

Kansas City’s $5 million grant to study reconnecting the neighborhoods would not go toward the cost of the transformation. Ray and Meyer agreed that the residents of the nearby neighborhoods should have the power to determine the future of Highway 71.

“People in neighborhoods have as much power as they want to take for themselves. These are not small neighborhoods on either side [of the highway],” Meyer told KCUR’s Up to Date. “So if you got them to advocate together for the same position, it could drive the whole conversation, and should.”