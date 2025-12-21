© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

What do Kansas City residents want to do with Highway 71? Several options are on the table

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published December 21, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Two people sitting inside a radio studio are sitting in a radio studio. The man at right, Tom Meyer, is talking while Lisa Ray, left, is listening.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The neighborhood planning and design coordinator for the Center of Neighborhoods Tom Meyer (right) talks on KCUR's Up To Date with Lisa Ray, president of the Town Fork Creek Neighborhood Association on Dec. 16, 2025.

Kansas City is using a $5 million grant to study how to reconnect communities torn apart by Highway 71. Commuters, residents, and urban planners continue to debate between multiple possibilities that could transform nearby neighborhoods and traffic in the area.

At a community summit on Sept. 16, Kansas City officials proposed several ways to change Highway 71 to help reconnect surrounding neighborhoods. Those options include a traditional freeway, a parkway similar to Ward Parkway, or revert the highway back to the original street grid.

Lisa Ray, president of the Town Fork Creek Neighborhood Association, said the option to transform the highway into a true freeway would only further divide the neighborhoods and allow them to remain overlooked. Instead, she favours reverting the road back to a street grid.

“It reconnects the neighborhoods, and gives you that nostalgia of the old neighborhood,” Ray told KCUR’s Up to Date. “There are still seniors that remember how the neighborhood used to be, and a lot of them would like to see it go back that way.”

Thomas Meyer, Neighborhood Planning and Design Coordinator for the UMKC Center for Neighborhoods, said returning to a street grid would help restore the relationships between communities. But it would also create a lot of empty land without a plan for development.

Of the three options, Meyer said the parkway-style road would balance slowing down cars while keeping traffic moving.

Other ideas that Up to Date heard from listeners included adding P-turns, commonly called “Michigan lefts,” and building an underground tunnel for the highway to travel through -- similar to I-35 in Austin, Texas.

Kansas City’s $5 million grant to study reconnecting the neighborhoods would not go toward the cost of the transformation. Ray and Meyer agreed that the residents of the nearby neighborhoods should have the power to determine the future of Highway 71.

“People in neighborhoods have as much power as they want to take for themselves. These are not small neighborhoods on either side [of the highway],” Meyer told KCUR’s Up to Date. “So if you got them to advocate together for the same position, it could drive the whole conversation, and should.”

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area's challenges, hopes and opportunities.
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date.
