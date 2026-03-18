Kansas City ‘civil rights icon’ Gwen Grant announces retirement from Urban League

Gwen Grant, an indefatigable advocate for social justice and Kansas City’s Black residents for more than three decades, announced her retirement Wednesday from the Urban League.

Grant will continue as CEO until her official retirement in March 2027, when a successor will be named. In the meantime, Melissa Robinson, a member of the Kansas City Council, will join the Urban League of Greater Kansas City as president and chief operating officer, according to a news release.

Grant, who has spent 25 years as the league’s leader and 31 years with the organization overall, helped form the “broader civic landscape of our region,” said Joe Davis, chair of the league’s board of directors.

“For more than three decades, she has led with courage, clarity, and an unwavering commitment to justice — strengthening this organization, elevating the voices of our community, and ensuring the Urban League remains a trusted and impactful institution for generations,” Davis said.

Grant’s leadership has been strategic and tireless, always advocating for the city’s east side residents while often poking the state's powers that be. She has fought for local control of the Kansas City Police Department, organized food and financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic and gathered coalitions to fight for more representation and less crime.

A recent Grant victory was helping get another white, pro-police appointment removed from the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, a board with no representatives from the east side.

Peggy Lowe / KCUR 89.3 Gwen Grant, center, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, at the protest of a controversial convenience store at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue in June 2025, where neighbors said they are "sick and tired" of the violence.



“Gwen Grant’s leadership has left an indelible mark on the Black community and on Kansas City,” Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said. “She has been a trusted partner and a powerful advocate, sharing a deep commitment to addressing injustices in the criminal legal system and ensuring communities have the resources and opportunities they deserve.”

Robinson, who has represented the 3rd District on the city’s east side since 2019, is a former chair of the Kansas City Public Schools Board of Directors and president of the Black Health Care Coalition.

“Melissa brings deep experience, operational strength, and a profound commitment to equity and service,” Grant said.

Lora McDonald, executive director of MORE2, a social justice organization, said she looks forward to working with Robinson in a new capacity.

“MORE2 has worked in tandem with Urban League on some of our city's most pressing issues, from policing to billionaire ballparks,” McDonald said. “It's exciting to see one formidable leader replacing another.”

Adam Sachs, who is vice chair of the league’s executive board, said Grant is a fearless voice for social justice, economic empowerment and the advancement of civil rights.

“She is a civil rights icon in our community whose leadership has changed lives and institutions,” Sachs said.