5 Questions: Gwen Grant of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Gwen Grant is the president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

She joined Up To Date for our series "5 Questions" to discuss what she's listening to, reading, and even about a career shift in the near future.

How do you feel about the current state of Kansas City?

"It's a mixed bag. Basically a tale of two cities," Grant said.

There's a lot of development and good things happening. But Grant said more economic investment is needed east of Troost. And she contends not having local control of the city's police department is a barrier for Kansas City to combat persistent gun violence.

"So while I'm hopeful that we can make a difference, we still have a lot of work to do," she said.

What are you watching?

Horror isn't normally her style, but Grant said "Sinners" wasn't as scary as she thought. Michael B. Jordan plays dual main characters in the hit movie about brothers who start a juke joint in their hometown, but must fend off unwelcomed visitors.

"The movie was really quite entertaining as well as educational," Grant said. "The contrast in terms of the music and the historical factors that impact our community was just really, really well done."

What are you reading?

Lighter, enjoyable reads are what Grant is looking for during the summer, especially mysteries and romantic comedies. Currently, she's 30 chapters into "The First Gentleman," a mystery by Bill Clinton and James Patterson.

"It's pretty good," she said. "It's a fast paced read."

What music do you listen to?

If she had to listen to one song on repeat, it would be the 1984 mega hit "Purple Rain" by Prince. She recalls watching the movie, starring Prince himself, and described the soundtrack song as "emotional."

"I'm such a huge Prince fan. I never missed the Prince concert when he came to Kansas City," she said.

Where do you like to eat?

Grant said she finds it easier to order in at times, which often includes her favorite barbecue locations. When looking for a convenient and reliable place to stop in for a meal, Grant said Urban Cafe on Troost fits the bill.

"That's a go-to spot you know, for lunch, brunch, and occasionally dinner," she said.

