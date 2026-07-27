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Chiefs Coach Reid addresses shooting of staff coordinator’s wife, allegedly by their son

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:34 PM CDT
Andy Reid at the Chiefs Training Camp press conference.
screenshot Kansas City Chiefs press conference
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Kansas City Chiefs
Reid addresses the media at a Kansas City Chiefs' training camp Monday morning.

Mia Bieniemy, the wife of Chiefs' Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times at the family’s home in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sunday night. The couple’s 27-year-old son has been charged and is being held in the county detention center.

At the Chief's training camp press conference Monday, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid began his remarks saying the entire team was extending heartfelt sympathy to the Bieniemy family. He said both the players’ and the staff’s thoughts and prayers are with the Bieniemy family.

“Things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it,” said Reid. “He’s got a great support group here, as does his family, as needed, and we’ll just let time take care of it from there.”

Reid went on to describe Mia Mieniemy as “a saint … one of God's good blessings sitting right there. Really, a special person.”

The shooting took place about 7:32 p.m., Sunday night, according to a release from the Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff's office.

Mia Bieniemy was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where, according to Coach Reid, she remains in stable condition.

27-year-old Elijah Bieniemy, the couple's son, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

When asked when Offensive Coordinator Bieniemy would return, Reid said it is still unclear.

“There’s not … on these things, real life," he said, "so you take care of that, and that becomes important.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department said in the release that the shooting is still under investigation. Elijah Bieniemy remains in custody at the county’s Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond. The county sheriff's office did not return a call or email for further comment.

Reid said coaches Joe Bleymaier and running game coordinator Andy Heck will assume Bieniemy's duties while he is away.
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News Kansas City ChiefsAndy Reidshootingfootballsportsgun violenceNFL
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
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