Chiefs Coach Reid addresses shooting of staff coordinator’s wife, allegedly by their son

At the Chief's training camp press conference Monday, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid began his remarks saying the entire team was extending heartfelt sympathy to the Bieniemy family. He said both the players’ and the staff’s thoughts and prayers are with the Bieniemy family.

“Things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it,” said Reid. “He’s got a great support group here, as does his family, as needed, and we’ll just let time take care of it from there.”

Reid went on to describe Mia Mieniemy as “a saint … one of God's good blessings sitting right there. Really, a special person.”

The shooting took place about 7:32 p.m., Sunday night, according to a release from the Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff's office.

Mia Bieniemy was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where, according to Coach Reid, she remains in stable condition.

27-year-old Elijah Bieniemy, the couple's son, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

When asked when Offensive Coordinator Bieniemy would return, Reid said it is still unclear.

“There’s not … on these things, real life," he said, "so you take care of that, and that becomes important.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department said in the release that the shooting is still under investigation. Elijah Bieniemy remains in custody at the county’s Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond. The county sheriff's office did not return a call or email for further comment.

Reid said coaches Joe Bleymaier and running game coordinator Andy Heck will assume Bieniemy's duties while he is away.