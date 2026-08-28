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Two women stand outdoors on a brick-paved area with their backs to the camera, view a collection of flowers, stuffed animals, balloons and other signs that are piled up around a red and white sign that reads "Kansas City Strong United."
The Injured
Following the Feb. 14, 2024, mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration, KCUR and KFF Health News are investigating what happens to the children and adults who survive gun violence — and who suffer physically or emotionally for potentially the rest of their lives.

Suspected Super Bowl rally shooter faces new endangerment and assault charges

KCUR | By Grace Hills
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:20 PM CDT
Lyndell Mays, 23, listens to his attorney, John Reed, in Jackson County Court on March 6, 2024. Mays is accused in the Super Bowl rally shooting on February 14 that killed one and injured 24.
Nick Wagner
/
The Kansas City Star/pool
Lyndell Mays is accused in the Super Bowl rally shooting on February 14 that killed one and injured 24.

Lyndell Mays, one of three adults charged with murder in the parade shooting and the only one whose case is still pending, now faces new assault charges and accusations of endangering the welfare of children.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Friday that her office filed 14 additional criminal charges against Lyndell Mays, the only murder suspect from the 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally mass shooting to go to trial.

Prosecutors say two groups got into a fight and opened fire at the rally in February 2024, killing 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injuring more than 20 people. Mays is accused of starting the fight, according to police records.

The Barton family is not included in the official tally of 24 injured survivors of a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in February . But Jason Barton, his wife, Bridget and her 13 -year-old daughter, Gabriella, are still reeling from their role at its epicenter.
News
This family was injured at Kansas City's Super Bowl parade. A month later, they feel forgotten
Bram Sable-Smith, Peggy Lowe

A grand jury approved the superseding indictment Thursday, which Johnson said replaces the original charges filed against Mays.

Mays now faces seven counts of second-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He will also face his original charges of second-degree felony murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Johnson said each of the seven new endangerment charges could mean a sentence between five and 15 years in prison, and the seven assault charges have up to seven years.

Johnson called the charges for endangering the welfare of a child the most serious of the new charges.

“(They) show how Missouri law treats exposing children to this kind of danger,” Johnson said at a Friday morning press conference.

The charge that could result in the most prison time, between 10 and 30 years, is Mays’ second-degree murder charge. The maximum time Mays could originally face was 75 years.

Mays is one of three adults charged with the death of Lopez-Galvan, who was “DJ Lisa G" on her KKFI radio show, and a pillar in Kansas City’s Latino community.

Johnson dropped the second-degree murder charge against the other two other adults charged in the case, Dominic Miller and Terry Young, because she said it must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt that they were the initial aggressor or didn’t act in self-defense or defense of others. Police records show that Mays said he shot first.

“Just pulled a gun out and started shooting,” Mays said according to the record. “I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid.”

Mays' attorney said Mays was shot nine times in the altercation.

The two other men pleaded to lesser charges and each received a two-year sentence.

Mays is set to head to trial on March 29, 2027.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Chiefs parade shootingMelesa Johnsongun violenceKansas City ChiefsJackson County Prosecutor's OfficeKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Union Stationguns
Grace Hills
Grace Hills is a politics and elections reporter for KCUR. Email her at graceelizabethhills@gmail.com
See stories by Grace Hills
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