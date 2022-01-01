Aviva Okeson-HabermanMissouri Politics and Government Reporter
Aviva Okeson-Haberman was the Missouri government and politics reporter at KCUR 89.3. She died at 24 after suffering a gunshot wound in her Kansas City apartment.
She was an especially beloved friend and colleague just beginning what promised to be a brilliant career.
In a nearly unanimous vote Wednesday, the Missouri House expelled Lee's Summit Rep. Rick Roeber.
Lucas shared the news on social media Monday.
The bill to allow unrestricted tuition increases now goes to the Missouri Senate after House lawmakers passed it Tuesday.
A council committee is taking a harder look at $78 million worth of slated infrastructure projects after concerns were raised about wasteful spending.
Kansas City Councilman Brandon Ellington Denies Charge In 18th And Vine Altercation With Freedom Inc. OfficialFreedom Inc. President Rodney Bland filed a complaint with police about Ellington, who wouldn’t say if the two men crossed paths on March 20.
The list of slated infrastructure projects will likely be changed during a city council meeting next week.
The Friday and Saturday vaccination effort is by appointment only.
Emergency room nurse Sarimar Gascot says her line of work means she sees death all the time. But a year into the pandemic, she hasn’t gotten used to the feeling of watching a patient die from the coronavirus.
Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people on March 15, 2020. A year later, Lucas says he misses eating out and mourns the loss of small businesses in Kansas City.
It’s unclear when the data will be fixed. The Kansas City Health Department hasn’t published local data because of concerns about its accuracy.