© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Aviva_Okeson_Haberman_September2020.jpg
KCUR Reporter And Beloved Colleague Aviva Okeson-Haberman Dies At 24
Aviva joined KCUR in 2019, impressing her colleagues with her work ethic and strength of purpose.
aviva_okeson-haberman.jpg

Aviva Okeson-Haberman

Missouri Politics and Government Reporter
Stay Connected

Aviva Okeson-Haberman was the Missouri government and politics reporter at KCUR 89.3. She died at 24 after suffering a gunshot wound in her Kansas City apartment.

She was an especially beloved friend and colleague just beginning what promised to be a brilliant career.

Load More