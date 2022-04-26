100 years of the Plaza
Over the last century, the Country Club Plaza has survived natural disasters, social unrest and challenging economic climates. But how can we reckon the place we love with the controversial vision of its creator, J.C. Nichols?
Read more about how J.C. Nichols' vision still looms large over the Country Club Plaza from KCUR's Suzanne Hogan.
A People's History of Kansas City is hosted by Suzanne Hogan. This episode was produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with reporting help from Jacob Martin and Hannah Bailey and editing by Barb Shelly and Mackenzie Martin.