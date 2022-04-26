© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

100 years of the Plaza

Published April 26, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3

Over the last century, the Country Club Plaza has survived natural disasters, social unrest and challenging economic climates. But how can we reckon the place we love with the controversial vision of its creator, J.C. Nichols?

Read more about how J.C. Nichols' vision still looms large over the Country Club Plaza from KCUR's Suzanne Hogan.

A People's History of Kansas City is hosted by Suzanne Hogan. This episode was produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan with reporting help from Jacob Martin and Hannah Bailey and editing by Barb Shelly and Mackenzie Martin.

Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a community storyteller taking a new look at local history, I aim to provide that context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
Jacob Martin
Jacob Martin is a news intern at KCUR. Follow him on Twitter @jacob_noah or email him at Jacobmartin@kcur.org.
Hannah Bailey
Hannah Bailey is the spring 2022 podcast intern for KCUR Studios. She has a doctorate from the University of Kansas in American Studies. You can email her at hbailey@kcur.org.
