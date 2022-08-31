© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

From slavery to fortune in Independence

Published August 31, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT
Images Courtesy of Iowa State University and Carlos Moreno
David White, KCUR 89.3 FM

Independence, Missouri, was the door to America’s westward expansion in the 19th century. At its center stood Hiram Young, a formerly enslaved man who carved out a fortune, lost most of it, and whose influence on the region is beginning to spread.

A People's History of Kansas City
Carlos Moreno
Carlos Moreno
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a community storyteller taking a new look at local history, I aim to provide that context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today. I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Rex Norvell is an intern for KCUR Studios.
