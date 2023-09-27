© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

Alvin Brooks, Kansas City’s ultimate civil servant

By Reginald David,
Suzanne Hogan
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT
Alvin Brooks was a former Kansas City police officer when he started Ad Hoc Group Against Crime in 1977.
Alvin Brooks is a public figure who has served as a bridge in Kansas City for decades. He was one of the city’s first Black police officers, an educator, a leader in the civil rights movement, a founder of Ad Hoc Group Against Crime and almost a Kansas City mayor. Yet few know about his personal life and the internal struggles he’s faced. KCUR’s Reginald David talks to Brooks about the moments in his life that shaped him and pushed him to fight for a better Kansas City.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Reginald David and produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan, with editing by Mackenzie Martin and C.J. Janovy.

Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a podcast producer for KCUR Studios and host of the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, I aim to provide context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today.

In that role, and as an occasional announcer and reporter, I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
