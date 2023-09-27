Alvin Brooks, Kansas City’s ultimate civil servant
Alvin Brooks is a public figure who has served as a bridge in Kansas City for decades. He was one of the city’s first Black police officers, an educator, a leader in the civil rights movement, a founder of Ad Hoc Group Against Crime and almost a Kansas City mayor. Yet few know about his personal life and the internal struggles he’s faced. KCUR’s Reginald David talks to Brooks about the moments in his life that shaped him and pushed him to fight for a better Kansas City.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Reginald David and produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan, with editing by Mackenzie Martin and C.J. Janovy.