A People's History of Kansas City

The salad days of Wish-Bone dressing

By Jenny Vergara,
Natasha BaileyMackenzie MartinSuzanne Hogan
Published November 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Robert Askren Photograph Collection
/
Missouri Valley Special Collections, Kansas City Public Library

In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his Kansas City fried chicken restaurant, the Wishbone. An immediate hit, the salad dressing formed the foundation for an empire: For 75 years, Wish-Bone Italian dressing has helped bring people together around the dinner table, but few Kansas Citians know their connection to the iconic bottle. KCUR’s Jenny Vergara and Natasha Bailey track down why.

A People's History of Kansas City
