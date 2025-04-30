Can Kansas City repair what Highway 71 destroyed?
Bruce R. Watkins Drive is an iconic, 10-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 71 that displaced thousands of people in Kansas City. It divided communities, sparked a movement and led to a rare compromise that residents still live with today. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports that a new federal grant is trying to mend some of those wounds.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Celisa Calacal and produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan, with editing by Luke X. Martin.