© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A People's History of Kansas City

Can Kansas City repair what Highway 71 destroyed?

By Celisa Calacal,
Suzanne Hogan
Published April 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Crysta Henthorne / The Kansas City Star

Bruce R. Watkins Drive is an iconic, 10-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 71 that displaced thousands of people in Kansas City. It divided communities, sparked a movement and led to a rare compromise that residents still live with today. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports that a new federal grant is trying to mend some of those wounds.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Celisa Calacal and produced and mixed by Suzanne Hogan, with editing by Luke X. Martin.

A People's History of Kansas City
Stay Connected
Celisa Calacal
As KCUR’s Race and Culture reporter, I use history as a guide and build connections with people to craft stories about joy, resilience and struggle. I spotlight the diverse people and communities who make Kansas City a more welcoming place, whether through food, housing or public service. Follow me on Twitter @celisa_mia or email me at celisa@kcur.org.
See stories by Celisa Calacal
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR