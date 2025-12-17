© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A People's History of Kansas City

Leila’s Hair Museum lives on

By Suzanne Hogan,
Julie DeneshaJacob Smollen
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Since 1956, Leila Cohoon had amassed the world’s largest collection of hair art and jewelry — intricate works made of human hair. Her museum in Independence, Missouri, was the only one of its kind. But when Cohoon died last year, the future of this Kansas City institution — and the unusual tradition it preserved — was suddenly an open question. Suzanne Hogan speaks to KCUR’s Julie Denesha to find the answer.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Suzanne Hogan and Julie Denesha, and produced and mixed by Jacob Smollen, with editing by Mackenzie Martin and Gabe Rosenberg.

A People's History of Kansas City PodcastIndependence Missourimuseums/gallerieshistoryMissouri historywomenArtArts & Culturehair
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
Julie Denesha
As KCUR’s arts reporter, I use words, sounds and images to take readers on a journey behind the scenes and into the creative process. I want to introduce listeners to the local creators who enrich our thriving arts communities. I hope to strengthen the Kansas City scene and encourage a deeper appreciation for the arts. Contact me at julie@kcur.org.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
