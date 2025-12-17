Leila’s Hair Museum lives on
Since 1956, Leila Cohoon had amassed the world’s largest collection of hair art and jewelry — intricate works made of human hair. Her museum in Independence, Missouri, was the only one of its kind. But when Cohoon died last year, the future of this Kansas City institution — and the unusual tradition it preserved — was suddenly an open question. Suzanne Hogan speaks to KCUR’s Julie Denesha to find the answer.
This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported by Suzanne Hogan and Julie Denesha, and produced and mixed by Jacob Smollen, with editing by Mackenzie Martin and Gabe Rosenberg.