Kansas City Today

Transgender inmates in Kansas

Published January 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Transgender inmates say they're put in danger by the Kansas prison system. Multiple inmates said they were targets of harassment and discrimination by fellow inmates, medical staff and corrections officers.

Transgender inmates say the Kansas prison system put them in danger by refusing to accept their gender or provide gender-affirming care. As Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports, many say the environment inside Kansas prisons left them especially vulnerable to violence, leading some to consider or attempt suicide.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansasprisonsfederal prisontransgender
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
