Missouri Republicans vs. themselves

Published January 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri Republicans are divided over how to draw new congressional districts that would benefit their own party, leaving House Democrats in a unique position of having leverage over their GOP counterparts this year.

Every 10 years, states redraw their congressional districts based on new population data from the U.S. Census. That process can have a big impact on what Congress looks like, and how Americans are represented in our legislature. Jason Rosenbaum, political correspondent for Saint Louis Public Radio, helps explain what redistricting is and what may or may not change in Missouri districts.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
