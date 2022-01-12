Missouri Republicans vs. themselves

Every 10 years, states redraw their congressional districts based on new population data from the U.S. Census. That process can have a big impact on what Congress looks like, and how Americans are represented in our legislature. Jason Rosenbaum, political correspondent for Saint Louis Public Radio, helps explain what redistricting is and what may or may not change in Missouri districts.

