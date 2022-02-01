© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Freedom hasn't been easy for Kevin Strickland

Published February 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
For Kevin Strickland, who was released from prison late last year after serving 43 years for a crime he didn't commit, life on the outside hasn’t been easy. Now, in addition to adjusting to the mundane details of everyday life, he's working to educate others on defects in the criminal justice system.

They spent a combined sixty-six years behind bars for crimes they didn’t commit. Kevin Strickland and Ricky Kidd — who became friends in prison — talk about the hurdles of reintegrating into society after decades on the inside. Both men also speak to KCUR's Steve Kraske about the flaws and failings of the criminal justice system.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
