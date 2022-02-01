Freedom hasn't been easy for Kevin Strickland

They spent a combined sixty-six years behind bars for crimes they didn’t commit. Kevin Strickland and Ricky Kidd — who became friends in prison — talk about the hurdles of reintegrating into society after decades on the inside. Both men also speak to KCUR's Steve Kraske about the flaws and failings of the criminal justice system.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.