Kansas City Today

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

Published February 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas lawmakers dealt a blow to Gov. Laura Kelly last week, overriding her veto on a redistricting map that carves up minority communities near Kansas City. Now, the ACLU is suing. In an interview, Kelly talks about the map and a big mystery company she wants to bring to Kansas.

A veto override marked a low point last week for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who objected to a new congressional map pushed through by Kansas Republicans. The override spurred a lawsuit Monday from the ACLU of Kansas.

But Kelly saw some success, too, with the passage of a major financial incentive package that seeks to draw a large but unnamed company for a multi-billion-dollar production plant.

Kelly spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR’s Up to Date on Friday about this legislative year and how her time in office is going.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

