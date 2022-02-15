Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

A veto override marked a low point last week for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who objected to a new congressional map pushed through by Kansas Republicans. The override spurred a lawsuit Monday from the ACLU of Kansas.

But Kelly saw some success, too, with the passage of a major financial incentive package that seeks to draw a large but unnamed company for a multi-billion-dollar production plant.

Kelly spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR’s Up to Date on Friday about this legislative year and how her time in office is going.

