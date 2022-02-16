© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Who will help Kansas foster families?

Published February 16, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Kinship families in Kansas say the state doesn't do enough to support the people who foster children of relatives or friends. Plus, how more young people around Kansas City are reviving the art of letter writing.

More people in Kansas are taking in foster kids at a moment's notice because they’re relatives or friends. Called kinship placements, these arrangements are seen as a better alternative to regular foster homes because the children are with people they're familiar with, often in communities they know. But Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports these kinship families are asking for more help from the state and are skeptical of promises of improvement.

While the U.S. Postal Service reports that household mail, including greeting cards, has steadily declined over the past 20 years, that hasn’t stopped some young people from trying to bring back the art of snail mail. Kansas City Today host Nomin Ujiyediin reports on how some Kansas City millennials and Gen Zers use cards and letters to express love and friendship, unplug from the internet, and connect with others in an unstable time.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags

Kansas City Today foster carefamilyKansas News ServiceU.S. Postal Servicepostcardsmillennials
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
