Who will help Kansas foster families?

More people in Kansas are taking in foster kids at a moment's notice because they’re relatives or friends. Called kinship placements, these arrangements are seen as a better alternative to regular foster homes because the children are with people they're familiar with, often in communities they know. But Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports these kinship families are asking for more help from the state and are skeptical of promises of improvement.

While the U.S. Postal Service reports that household mail, including greeting cards, has steadily declined over the past 20 years, that hasn’t stopped some young people from trying to bring back the art of snail mail. Kansas City Today host Nomin Ujiyediin reports on how some Kansas City millennials and Gen Zers use cards and letters to express love and friendship, unplug from the internet, and connect with others in an unstable time.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.