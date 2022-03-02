When a hopeful homebuyer loses everything

Contract for deed, also known as rent-to-own, is marketed as a way for people who can’t get a conventional mortgage to realize the dream of owning a home. But as Laura Ziegler of KCUR and Steve Vockrodt of the Midwest Newsroom discovered, more often than not, buyers do not end up as homeowners. And most Midwestern states provide little, if any, consumer protection to prevent abuse.

Plus, is Black history white-washed? A growing movement in education suggests that’s exactly the case. And it isn’t just academics and high school teachers saying it — students themselves are speaking up. KCUR's Steve Kraske speaks to David Brox, a student in the Olathe School district, and LaGarrett King, founder and director for the Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education at the University of Buffalo.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.