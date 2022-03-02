© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

When a hopeful homebuyer loses everything

Published March 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Contracts for deed can be a pathway to homeownership for people without access to common lending options. But sketchy deals can leave low-income buyers with nothing — not even their house. Plus, some Kansas City-area students are frustrated about how Black history is being taught in high schools.

Contract for deed, also known as rent-to-own, is marketed as a way for people who can’t get a conventional mortgage to realize the dream of owning a home. But as Laura Ziegler of KCUR and Steve Vockrodt of the Midwest Newsroom discovered, more often than not, buyers do not end up as homeowners. And most Midwestern states provide little, if any, consumer protection to prevent abuse.

Plus, is Black history white-washed? A growing movement in education suggests that’s exactly the case. And it isn’t just academics and high school teachers saying it — students themselves are speaking up. KCUR's Steve Kraske speaks to David Brox, a student in the Olathe School district, and LaGarrett King, founder and director for the Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education at the University of Buffalo.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

