A world-class Paralympic skier

When you think of cross-country skiing, Topeka may not immediately come to mind — even though it’s flat, it doesn’t have quite enough snow. But Topeka has given the world one of its best athletes in Paralympic cross-country skiing: Dan Cnossen, a former Navy SEAL who found the sport after losing both his legs to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Cnossen will compete for the U.S. in the Winter Paralympics, beginning March 4, 2022, in Beijing. Greg Echlin reports for KCUR.

The Missouri Department of Social Services has drawn scrutiny over the years for long waits on its many phone lines for state services. Now, KBIA’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports the department is facing a lawsuit alleging those delays are keeping eligible people from getting food benefits.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.