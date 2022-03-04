© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today

A world-class Paralympic skier

Published March 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg

The Winter Paralympics are beginning in Beijing, where Topeka native Dan Cnossen will compete as one of the world's best Paralympian cross-country skiers. Plus, Missouri food stamp applicants are suing over the state over a "dysfunctional" system that's shutting them out of benefits.

When you think of cross-country skiing, Topeka may not immediately come to mind — even though it’s flat, it doesn’t have quite enough snow. But Topeka has given the world one of its best athletes in Paralympic cross-country skiing: Dan Cnossen, a former Navy SEAL who found the sport after losing both his legs to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Cnossen will compete for the U.S. in the Winter Paralympics, beginning March 4, 2022, in Beijing. Greg Echlin reports for KCUR.

The Missouri Department of Social Services has drawn scrutiny over the years for long waits on its many phone lines for state services. Now, KBIA’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports the department is facing a lawsuit alleging those delays are keeping eligible people from getting food benefits.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags

Kansas City Today TopekasportsveteransMissouri Department of Social ServicesColumbia Missourisocial servicesaffordable housingfood insecuritySNAPMedicaid
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Related Content