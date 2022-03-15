© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas could do a lot more to stop overdose deaths

Published March 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Nearly 500 people died of drug overdoses in Kansas in 2020. But the state lacks a Good Samaritan law encouraging people to call 911 if a friend is overdosing. These legal safeguards have been shown to save lives. Plus, a new study found that the attitudes of gun owners are not as rigid as many people might think.

Opioid overdoses are killing more Americans than ever. But if you pick up the phone to report an overdose in Kansas, you could go to jail. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports that Kansas lags behind other states in laws that could prevent more people from dying from opioids.

Even though a person may be a gun owner, that doesn't mean their ideas on gun laws are set in stone. University of Kansas political science professor Don Haider-Markel researched how gun owners respond to threats, and whether responses were conditioned on who gun owners think should own firearms.

"[The study] just overall shows you that gun attitudes are not as rigid as some people tend to think, and that there's room for movement on gun regulation," Haider-Markel told Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date. "The notion that we can't do anything about guns because attitudes are so rigid is just wrong."

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

guns Gun Control Opioids drug abuse
