Kansas could do a lot more to stop overdose deaths

Opioid overdoses are killing more Americans than ever. But if you pick up the phone to report an overdose in Kansas, you could go to jail. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports that Kansas lags behind other states in laws that could prevent more people from dying from opioids.

Even though a person may be a gun owner, that doesn't mean their ideas on gun laws are set in stone. University of Kansas political science professor Don Haider-Markel researched how gun owners respond to threats, and whether responses were conditioned on who gun owners think should own firearms.

"[The study] just overall shows you that gun attitudes are not as rigid as some people tend to think, and that there's room for movement on gun regulation," Haider-Markel told Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date. "The notion that we can't do anything about guns because attitudes are so rigid is just wrong."

Kansas City Today