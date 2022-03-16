The Missouri radio station airing Russian propaganda

KCXL is a small AM radio station in Liberty, Missouri, that airs "Radio Sputnik" – programming created by American journalists in Washington, D.C. but funded by the Kremlin. Since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, many have asked the station to stop its broadcast of what many call Russian propaganda. But as Kavahn Mansouri reports for the NPR Midwest Newsroom, the owner of KCXL says the decision isn't so simple.

Black children are more likely than other kids in the Kansas foster care system to land in homes with parents of a different race. As Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports, some state agencies are working to increase the number of non-white parents that are licensed, but representation is still lacking.

