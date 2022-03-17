© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
What will Kansas City spend $2 billion on?

Published March 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City is planning to spend nearly $2 billion on city services this year, from police to housing, but where exactly will that taxpayer money go? Plus, both the KU and Kansas State women's basketball teams are headed into the first round of March Madness.

The Kansas City Missouri municipal budget is bouncing back from revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With more money than last year’s $1.74 billion budget, thanks in part to federal COVID relief funding from the American Rescue Plan, city departments will not have to withstand any cuts. KCUR government reporter Celisa Calacal read the dense, 572-page document and shares insights into where the $2 billion in taxpayer funds would go to.

The first round for the NCAA women's basketball tournament starts this weekend. The University of Missouri just missed out, but the University of Kansas and Kansas State are both in. As Greg Echlin explains for KCUR, the season marks a turning point for women's basketball around Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
