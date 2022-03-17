What will Kansas City spend $2 billion on?

The Kansas City Missouri municipal budget is bouncing back from revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With more money than last year’s $1.74 billion budget, thanks in part to federal COVID relief funding from the American Rescue Plan, city departments will not have to withstand any cuts. KCUR government reporter Celisa Calacal read the dense, 572-page document and shares insights into where the $2 billion in taxpayer funds would go to.

The first round for the NCAA women's basketball tournament starts this weekend. The University of Missouri just missed out, but the University of Kansas and Kansas State are both in. As Greg Echlin explains for KCUR, the season marks a turning point for women's basketball around Kansas City.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.