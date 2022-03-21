There's so much left to do in the Missouri and Kansas statehouses

The Kansas Legislature is just a couple of weeks from the end of its session, and many questions remain about which bills will make it to the finish line, including one to approve medical marijuana and another ending the sales tax on groceries. Jim McLean of the Kansas News Service talks to Brian Ellison about what to expect.

Missouri lawmakers are reconvening Monday after a week-long break, marking the halfway point of their 2022 session. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports on what’s been accomplished so far, but mostly what hasn't — and why some believe things are more dysfunctional than normal at the Capitol.

