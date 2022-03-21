© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

There's so much left to do in the Missouri and Kansas statehouses

Published March 21, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Both the Kansas and Missouri legislatures are just a few weeks away from the end of their sessions. So why has so little work been finished?

The Kansas Legislature is just a couple of weeks from the end of its session, and many questions remain about which bills will make it to the finish line, including one to approve medical marijuana and another ending the sales tax on groceries. Jim McLean of the Kansas News Service talks to Brian Ellison about what to expect.

Missouri lawmakers are reconvening Monday after a week-long break, marking the halfway point of their 2022 session. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports on what’s been accomplished so far, but mostly what hasn't — and why some believe things are more dysfunctional than normal at the Capitol.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas LegislatureMissouriLegislationlegislative session
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
